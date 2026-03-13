Domestic oil firms likely to absorb crude up to $90/bbl

New Delhi: Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) should be able to absorb average crude prices of up to around $90 per barrel over the medium term, supported in part by stronger refining margins, even as escalating tensions in West Asia raise concerns over global energy supply routes, a report said on Thursday.

According to an analysis by CareEdge Ratings, the geopolitical situation notes that hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz have led to a sharp rise in crude prices since late February, briefly pushing benchmark Brent crude above the $100 per barrel mark before moderating.

The strait remains a critical chokepoint for global energy flows, accounting for roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil and LNG supply, with about 20.8 million barrels per day of oil and petroleum products passing through the route. For India, the disruption highlights a longstanding vulnerability in energy logistics, as around 40 per cent of its crude oil imports transit through the Strait of Hormuz, the report said.