Domestic Stocks Markets closed with small gains; Sensex climbed 95 points & Nifty 50 ends at 11,226.50

Stocks Markets today: Domestic share markets closed with marginal gains on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, even as global markets were negative. The trading has remained volatile across the day.

The Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange climbed 94.71 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 38,067.93. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also added 4.10 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 11,226.50. Nifty Bank settled 4.40 points, or 0.02 per cent, up at 21,215.70 points.

The broader market at BSE underperformed the Sensex. The Mid and Small-cap indices closed almost flat.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1235 shares rose and 1379 shares fell. In the case of Nifty 50, 20 stocks advanced, while 29 declined and one remain unchanged. The top five gainers on Nifty 50 block were Grasim (up 2.99 per cent), Tech Mahindra (up 2.79 per cent), Titan (up 2.55 per cent), Nestle India (up 1.93 per cent) and Dr Reddy (up 1.92 per cent). The major losers on the block include BPCL (down 9 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 3.66 per cent), Tata Steel (down 3.07 per cent), JSW Steel (down 3.06 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (2.14 per cent).

India reported 9,40,441 active cases of Covid-19 infection and 97,497 deaths while 51,87,825 patients have been discharged, data showed. Total Covid-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 33,560,877 with 10,06,564 deaths.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced India's balance of payments figures for the first quarter of FY21 (April to June). India's current account balance (CAB) recorded a surplus of US$19.8 billion (3.9% of GDP) in Q1 June 2020 on top of a surplus of $0.6 billion (0.1% of GDP) in the preceding quarter. India recorded a deficit of $15 billion (2.1% of GDP) in the corresponding period last year. The surplus in the current account in Q1 of 2020-21 was on account of a sharp contraction in the trade deficit to $10 billion due to steeper decline in merchandise imports relative to exports on a year-on-year basis.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September came in at 51.5 on Wednesday as compared to 51 in August, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics.

US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, wrapped up their first presidential debate on Tuesday night with heated exchanges. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion Coronavirus relief bill proposed by House Democrats.