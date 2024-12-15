Live
- Maha Oppn to boycott customary CM tea meet, cites rising farmers' distress, atrocities against Dalits
- Mikheil Kavelashvili is new Georgian President
- He makes things look easy: Smith on 241-run partnership with Head
- Decline in TB cases & deaths in India ‘remarkable’, shows ‘political commitment’, says former WHO Director
- PKL 11: Delhi dedicates win over Haryana to ‘junior express’
- Cyclone kills 14 in French territory Mayotte
- 3rd Test: Head, Smith centuries flatten India on Day 2
- AAP Announces Final Candidate List For 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal To Contest From New Delhi
- Bangladesh unrest has delayed execution of some vital projects: Tripura CM
- PIL in SC seeks direction to designate BMC as sole planning, sanctioning authority for Mumbai
Just In
Dr LB College, Woxsen teams win in Climate Tank Accelerator event
The event was held recently at World Trade Center Shamshabad & Visakhapatnam office
Hyderabad: The much-anticipated winner declaration event for the Climate Tank Accelerator, a part of Student Society for Climate Change Awareness (SSCCA), concluded with teams from Dr LB College and Woxsen University emerging as champions. The event, held recently at the World Trade Center Shamshabad & Visakhapatnam office, witnessed the presence of guests, including Emilia Smith, Public Diplomacy Officer, and Salil Kader, Public Engagement Officer from the US Consulate General, Hyderabad. Climate experts and mentors for the project - Preeti Chauhan and Punit Gandhi, and Sagar Gangurde, Country Director, Seeds of Peace were also present.
The finalist teams from Dr LB College, GNITS, and Woxsen University showcased their groundbreaking climate action projects, which included initiatives on seagrass restoration, food waste management, and an emission-reducing air purifier. These projects, developed through months of rigorous planning and implementation, were also accompanied by dialogue sessions aimed at fostering awareness and community engagement. After a compelling pitch session, the teams from Dr LB College and Woxsen University were declared winners, each receiving $1,000 in seed funding to further scale their projects. The winners also secured an opportunity to participate in a 10-day fellowship in the United States, where they will engage with global stakeholders and changemakers in the climate action space. They will be joined by other winning teams from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, fostering a cross-cultural exchange of ideas and innovation. The runner-up team from GNITS will receive $500 in seed funding to continue developing their project, with hopes of advancing to the next phase of the initiative.
The Climate Tank Accelerator, a flagship initiative under the Student Society for Climate Change Awareness (SSCCA), aims to nurture student-led solutions to climate challenges and promote global collaboration. This year’s event highlighted the power of youth-driven innovation and cross-border partnerships in addressing critical environmental issues.