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Dr Reddy’s Q2 profit falls 36% to Rs 913 cr
New Delhi: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported a 36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 913.4 crore for the September quarter. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,426.8 crore a year ago, Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue in the second quarter stood at Rs 8,670.8 crore against Rs 8,805.1 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses in the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,252.1 crore from Rs 3,062.7 crore, the company said.
In a post-earnings call, Dr Reddy's Laboratories CFO MV Narasimham said the company will launch semaglutide in 10 markets, including a relaunch in Canada, in November, which is expected to drive growth in the second half of the ongoing fiscal year.
It has received all regulatory approvals. Its Co-Chairman and Managing Director GV Prasad said, "We continued to improve the overall health of our business, delivering double-digit base business growth and EBITDA margins of over 20 per cent during the quarter.
We remain focused on strengthening our core businesses, enhancing productivity, and investing in strategic growth platforms to deliver consistent performance, while creating long-term value drivers".
The company further said it will continue to explore opportunities for acquisitions and added that a few projects for partnerships are under discussion.
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