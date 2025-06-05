‘Dubai, Ready For A Surprise’: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Join Hands for a Landmark Strategic Partnership with Dubai to Create Timeless Memories in the City

The Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has unveiled its new campaign – ‘Dubai, Ready For a Surprise’ – starring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Having visited Dubai on numerous occasions over recent years, Virat and Anushka share a personal connection with the city, inspiring them to embark on their first-ever destination-focused collaboration. Marking the first phase of this landmark partnership, the film at the heart of the campaign highlights Dubai as the perfect destination for all travellers, as Virat and Anushka unveil a series of surprises while exploring the city's diverse experiences. The film ends with an interesting twist leaving the audience wondering if there’s more to discover.

Rich in colour, culture, and energy, the campaign film encapsulates the vibrant essence of the city through a blend of varied culinary experiences, spontaneous cultural interactions, thrilling adventures, and musical interludes. It offers a refreshed perspective of Dubai, beyond the quintessential landmarks and experiences – one that invites both first-time and repeat travellers to discover the city in unforgettable ways.





The story begins with Virat planning a thoughtful and personalised experience for Anushka, creating memorable moments that go beyond the expected. He reveals a new side of the city – one that matches her vibe, emotions, and preferences. He chooses each experience to align with her wishes, creating a deeper and more intimate connection with Dubai.

As long-time friends of Dubai, Virat and Anushka’s fondness for the destination emerges naturally on screen as they wander through hidden corners, laugh together, explore and uncover experiences that reveal the city’s soul in new and surprising ways. Whether it’s an intimate moment admiring the Dubai skyline from the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool (AURA SKYPOOL) or the thrill of parasailing over stunning beaches, the campaign film showcases a side of Dubai that even seasoned visitors like them find delightfully surprising.

Virat said: “Dubai holds a special place for Anushka and me –. The moment we land, everything – from the flavours to the energy – feels just right. Even my favourite chole bhature tastes just as good here! But what amazes us is how the city feels familiar yet always has something new to offer. Whether it’s adventure, peaceful moments in the dunes, or just vibing to the perfect playlist on the beach, there’s always something for everyone. This campaign has let us see the city through fresh eyes, and we can’t wait for others to do the same.”

Anushka said: “Every visit to Dubai feels like a new discovery. Whether it's for work, or to be with friends, the city surprises you in the best ways. It is a warm city, extremely comforting yet very exciting and there is something new to explore always. From thrilling adventures to unexpected moments, Dubai has a way of matching every mood and every need. We’re happy to be a part of this collaboration with Dubai and to uncover fresh, exceptional experiences and personalised ways to fall in love with the city.”

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), said: “This collaboration with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is a natural fit – their genuine affection for Dubai and the way they engage with audiences make them ideal champions for the city. As we work towards the goal of further consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, this campaign underlines the diversity of Dubai’s ever-evolving offering and our commitment to consistently providing visitors fresh and memorable experiences, whether they are arriving for the first time or returning. India remains one of our most important source markets, and partnerships like these help us foster meaningful cultural connections, inviting Indian travellers to explore and rediscover Dubai in new and exciting ways.”

The campaign’s hero film is supported by a 360-degree rollout across social media, digital platforms, and targeted offline activations.