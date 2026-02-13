Dubai’s tourism industry achieves third successive record-breaking year with 19.59 million international visitors in 2025, up 5% YoY

DET’s diversified year-round market strategy, delivered in collaboration with domestic stakeholders and more than 3,000 international partners, showcased Dubai to new and returning visitors from both traditional and emerging markets. This led to an increase in arrivals from key regions, while also attracting new permanent residents, investors and businesses. In December, the city welcomed 2.04 million international overnight visitors, marking +6% year-on-year growth. The previous record month for the city was January 2025, with 1.94 million visitors.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), part of DET, said: “Guided by visionary leadership, Dubai’s record international visitation is a testament to global confidence in the destination and the effectiveness of policies aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, as well as the collective strength of partnerships across sectors and communities that defines our city. As we look forward, our priorities will be to continue enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness through digital innovation and providing exceptional guest experiences at every touchpoint, with powerful momentum after surpassing the 2 million figure for a single month in December for the first time. In partnership with stakeholders across the public and sectors, we remain dedicated to sustained investment in capacity, infrastructure development, and initiatives to make Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live and work in.”

According to DET’s full year data, the GCC and MENA proximity markets had a combined 26% share of overall visitors to Dubai in 2025, with 2.99 million (15%) and 2.17 million (11%) arrivals respectively. Western Europe was again the largest source market to Dubai, with 4.10 million visitors (21%), up from 3.74 million in 2024, followed by CIS and Eastern Europe (2.89 million; 15%), South Asia (2.89 million; 15%), North East and South East Asia (1.85 million; 9%), the Americas (1.40 million; 7%), Africa (897,000; 5%) and Australasia (401,000; 2%).

Hotel sector performance

Adding to its appeal for international audiences, new openings and the launch of strategic initiatives saw Dubai’s hotel and hospitality sectors record impressive results in 2025. By the end of December, the city’s hotel inventory reached 154,264 rooms across 827 establishments, which puts it well ahead of global peer cities such as Bangkok, New York, Paris and Singapore, and almost on par with London in terms of total room inventory, openings properties across all segments and in various locations.

In 2025, a number of new initiatives were introduced to drive the growth in Dubai’s hospitality sector. Launched by DET in October, the Hotel Incentive Programme for investors is designed to stimulate development in future high-growth areas, and applies to new hotels, resorts, hotel apartments and other facilities located within Dubai South, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Parks, and the Dubai Islands. Developed by DET, a citywide introduction of a one-time contactless hotel guest check-in solution was also unveiled in December, which will allow guests to bypass in-person check-in procedures once implemented at the city’s hotels and holiday homes to maximise time in the city.

Campaigns and partnerships

Showcasing Dubai’s ever-evolving and diverse destination offering, the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), part of DET, launched a series of campaign in 2025, including ‘Dubai, Ready for a Surprise?’, with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. These dynamic global marketing campaigns continue to be a key driver of visitation by promoting Dubai to new international audiences.

Launched in April by DET in partnership with Beautiful Destinations, the pioneering professional development initiative sets new global benchmarks for travel content creation.

Global recognition

Reinforcing a commitment to accessible travel, sustainability and safety, Dubai received multiple global accolades in 2025. One of the year’s biggest milestones came in April when Dubai was recognised as the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere. Other major accolades saw Dubai ranked as one of the world’s top ten safest cities in Numbeo’s Safety Index by City and named the world’s best city for solo female travellers in a study by travel insurance company InsureMyTrip, receiving the highest scores across the 62-city survey for ‘feeling safe’ and for ‘feeling safe walking alone at night’.

Major events and festivals

Developed and managed by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of DET, the city’s retail calendar and marquee events such as the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) and Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) continued to attract international visitors throughout the year. In 2025, it was a record edition for DFC with over three million total participants, up from 2.7 million participants in 2024. This year it will celebrate its tenth edition.

Outlook for 2026 and beyond

Looking ahead, Dubai will accelerate its D33 vision with bold infrastructure advancements and cultural milestones. As the UAE observes the Year of the Family in 2026, Dubai is reinforcing the values that make it more than just a destination. The Ramadan month and Season of Wulfa period will showcase a shared heritage, bringing people together through authentic cultural experiences and community gatherings that celebrate the nearly 200 nationalities that reside in the city.