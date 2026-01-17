Ease of doing biz, FTAs boost India’s self-reliant and globally trusted economy: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: India’s key policy reforms such as Ease of Doing Business, free trade agreements (FTAs) and growing public confidence are helping the country emerge as a self-reliant, competitive and globally trusted economy, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decisive reforms carried out in 2025 have infused fresh energy into startups, MSMEs, exports and investments.

He said these policy measures are shaping India’s future and strengthening its position in the global economy.

"Shaping India's future. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the decisive reforms of 2025 have infused new energy into Startups, MSMEs, exports and investment," Goyal mentioned.

"Key policy steps such as Ease of Doing Business, FTAs and public confidence are making India a self-reliant, competitive and globally trusted economy," he added.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when India is actively signing trade pacts with developed economies to create new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the ‘Startup Pe Charcha’ interaction at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday, Goyal said India’s recent FTAs are opening up new markets for Indian goods and services while providing certainty and confidence to investors.

“These agreements offer significant opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs to scale up globally,” he said.

Goyal encouraged Indian startups to explore startup-to-startup collaborations with foreign partners, especially in sectors such as services, mobility, digital payments, sustainability, renewable energy and advanced technologies.

“One of the biggest changes in a new and resurgent India is the rising self-confidence among the youth,” he said.

“Young Indians are now more willing to take risks, start their own ventures and experiment with new ideas, marking a clear shift from earlier mindsets that favoured safer career options,” Goyal mentioned.