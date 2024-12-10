Edelweiss Mutual Fund Launches India’s First ETF Focused on Capital Markets and Insurance

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has introduced a unique investment opportunity by launching the Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets & Insurance Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). This ETF, unveiled on Tuesday, is a pioneering initiative designed to align with the growing interest in India’s capital markets and insurance sectors.

The ETF is an open-ended scheme that replicates and tracks the performance of the BSE Capital Markets & Insurance Total Return Index. The objective is to provide returns that closely follow the index’s performance, considering tracking errors. Edelweiss Mutual Fund positions this as India’s first ETF that integrates investment potential with the insurance industry.

NFO Period and Allotment

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened for subscription on Tuesday and will close on December 24, 2024. Units under this scheme will be allotted to investors on January 8, 2025.

Investment Details

Investors can start with a minimum investment of Rs 5,000, with the option to subscribe to a regular plan offering growth. This makes the ETF accessible to a broad range of investors seeking diversified exposure to financial and insurance markets.

Fund Manager

The fund is managed by Bhavesh Jain, who brings expertise in managing innovative and index-linked investment products.

Strategic Appeal

This ETF aims to appeal to investors interested in capitalizing on India’s evolving financial landscape, particularly in sectors that are integral to the economy’s growth. The BSE Capital Markets & Insurance Total Return Index, serving as the benchmark, reflects a curated selection of companies within these domains.