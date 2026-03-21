Education gets top billing as TG eyes $3 trillion economy

In a groundbreaking move, Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Viramarka announced a record Rs 26,674 crore allocations for the state’s education sector, presenting a vision for transformative change aimed at boosting primary, secondary, and higher education. This massive budget reflects the government’s commitment to shaping an education system that empowers students and aligns with global standards, such as those of Oxford and Stanford.

Citing Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s famous words, “True education empowers,” Bhatti stressed the critical role of education in fostering knowledge, moral values, and long-term development. The state’s ambitious educational reforms are set to transform Telangana into a hub for academic excellence and industry-ready talent, closely tied to its larger economic aspirations.

A key focus of the reforms is on improving the quality of education at universities and enhancing skill development. Special attention will be given to Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, and Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, with large-scale investments aimed at modernizing infrastructure and facilities. The government is determined to raise academic standards to global benchmarks, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the challenges of the modern world.

The government is also working on expanding educational opportunities and creating pathways for students to thrive. As part of this vision, 1,362 pre-primary sections are being launched across 33 districts, with plans to scale up to 2,500 schools. In a bid to empower girls’ education, 93 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas have been designated as Young India Institutes of Excellence, while 120 others are being upgraded to the intermediate level. Additionally, the state is constructing 105 Young India Integrated Residential Schools, offering inclusive education to students from various communities, including SC, ST, BC, Minority, and OC backgrounds.

To modernise the learning experience, the government has initiated plans to revamp select government schools into fully equipped campuses, featuring digital facilities, modern infrastructure, and well-trained teachers. These schools will cater to students from pre-primary to Class 12. In a landmark move, the government is launching a breakfast scheme from 2026-27, which will provide milk and ragi malt to students, ensuring their well-being and improving attendance.

The government is also focusing on technical and higher education. A new RGUKT campus will be set up in Mahbubnagar, and seven new government degree colleges have been sanctioned, bringing the total to 149. In a move to enhance skill development, 57 polytechnic colleges will be upgraded to Advanced Technology Centres, and 118 such centres will be operational by 2026-27. Additionally, a Young India Skill University has been created to address the growing demand for industry-relevant skills, with scholarships of Rs 2,000 per month for trainees.

Substantial investments are also being made in research and innovation. A new Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University has been established in Bhadradri Kothagudem, while Osmania University and Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University have received Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 400 crore, respectively, for infrastructure development. The government’s ultimate goal is to ensure that Telangana becomes a $3 trillion economy by 2047, driven by a skilled workforce. By equipping students with the necessary tools for both academic success and industry readiness, Telangana aims to be a model state for education and human resource development, ensuring the future of its children and the state’s prosperity.