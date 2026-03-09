Ekatra Retail Ventures Unveils Its Vision for Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery with Shristi Ratna

Ekatra Retail Ventures, co-founded by Pavitra Gandhi, Sunny Sakaria, Sussanne Khan, Vasuki Punj, and Chirayu Yardi, proudly announces its debut in the world of lab-grown diamond jewellery with Shristi Ratna, a diamond crafted with 108 facets, symbolizing a cosmic journey. Spearheaded by a strong female vision, the launch signals the start of a thoughtfully curated, women-led journey in accessible luxury and lifestyle.

Shristi Ratna is a proprietary lab-grown diamond meticulously engineered with 108 precisely crafted facets to redefine brilliance. Developed through advanced geometric design and master craftsmanship, each facet is strategically designed to enhance light performance, depth, and fire. Serving as the central inspiration for the brand’s flagship launch collection, Shristi Ratna is the defining signature around which every creation is thoughtfully designed. More than a gemstone, it represents the seamless harmony of science, precision, and human artistry captured within a singular, extraordinary stone.

Co-founder and Design Director Sussanne Khan, along with celebrated personalities Jennifer Winget, Apoorva Mukhija, and Pragya Kapoor, will also join the team at Ekatra to unveil distinct story-led collections reflecting their individual journeys and creative interpretations for Ekatra Jewels in the near future. Rahul Dayama also joins as a partner and brings deep expertise in building and scaling modern consumer brands.

Marking a significant milestone for the brand, the official website will be launched on 8th March 2026, inviting audiences into an immersive digital experience that brings to life the philosophy, artistry, and collections behind the concept.

Speaking on the launch, Pavitra Gandhi from Ekatra Retail Ventures shared:

“Partnering with Sunny Sakaria, Vasuki Punj, and Chirayu Yardi marks the beginning of an incredibly exciting journey for us. Bringing Sussanne Khan on board as Creative Director has been one of our most defining decisions, a reflection of our shared commitment to innovation, bold creativity, and delivering truly disruptive experiences in the world of jewellery.”

With its debut, Ekatra Retail Ventures sets out to redefine lab grown diamond jewellery - blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary storytelling, where every facet tells a story and every creation becomes a personal cosmos.