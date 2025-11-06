Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO to Open on November 11: Key Details, Issue Size, and Objectives

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd, a solar module and cell maker, will launch its IPO on November 11 to raise ₹2,900 crore. The issue will close on November 13, while shares for anchor investors will be allotted on November 10, as per the company’s RHP.

IPO Details

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹2,143.86 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹756.14 crore by promoters.

The company will use ₹1,621 crore from the fresh issue to repay loans and for general business needs.

As of March 2025, Emmvee’s total borrowings were around ₹1,950 crore.

About the Company

Emmvee makes solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and cells.

As of May 2025, its module capacity was 7.80 GW, and cell capacity was 2.94 GW.

A Crisil report says India’s solar manufacturing capacity rose from 21 GW (modules) and 3.2 GW (cells) in 2022 to 82 GW and 23 GW by 2025.

By 2030, this could grow to 175–185 GW (modules) and 85–95 GW (cells).

Lead Managers

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital are managing the IPO.