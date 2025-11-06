Live
- Arti Singh manifests her dream of sitting beside Amitabh Bachchan on KBC hot seat
- Realme GT 8 Pro to Debut in India with Switchable Camera Bump and Sustainable Design
- Bangladeshi national arrested while trying to enter Army base in Bengal’s Bagdogra
- NDA empowered Jeevika Didis, Cong-RJD would have stolen this money, says PM Modi
- India, US discuss bilateral trade engagement, opportunities of collaboration in technology
- Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO to Open on November 11: Key Details, Issue Size, and Objectives
- Fire breaks out at warehouse near Kolkata Police Headquarters
- This team reflects India: President Murmu on meeting Women’s WC winners
- Alisha Panwar shares how ‘Shagun Mein Dhoka’ made her explore pain of betrayal and broken trust
- FIR filed against unidentified person in Bilaspur train collision
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO to Open on November 11: Key Details, Issue Size, and Objectives
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd will launch its ₹2,900 crore IPO on November 11 and close on November 13
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd, a solar module and cell maker, will launch its IPO on November 11 to raise ₹2,900 crore. The issue will close on November 13, while shares for anchor investors will be allotted on November 10, as per the company’s RHP.
IPO Details
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹2,143.86 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹756.14 crore by promoters.
The company will use ₹1,621 crore from the fresh issue to repay loans and for general business needs.
As of March 2025, Emmvee’s total borrowings were around ₹1,950 crore.
About the Company
Emmvee makes solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and cells.
As of May 2025, its module capacity was 7.80 GW, and cell capacity was 2.94 GW.
A Crisil report says India’s solar manufacturing capacity rose from 21 GW (modules) and 3.2 GW (cells) in 2022 to 82 GW and 23 GW by 2025.
By 2030, this could grow to 175–185 GW (modules) and 85–95 GW (cells).
Lead Managers
JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital are managing the IPO.