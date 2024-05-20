Live
EPFO adds 14.41 lakh members in March, 57 pc are youths in new jobs
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) payroll data released on Monday shows that as many as 14.41 lakh net members in March this year, reflecting the increased employment created in the country’s organised sector during the month.
The data indicates that around 7.47 lakh new members have been enrolled during March out of which the 18-25 age group constitutes a dominant 56.83 per cent. This indicates that “the majority of individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers,” according to the official statement.
Gender-wise analysis of payroll data unveils that out of 7.47 lakh new members, around 2 lakh are new female members. Also, the net female member addition during the month stood at around 2.90 lakh. The female member addition is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce, the statement added.
The payroll data highlights that approximately 11.80 lakh members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus, safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.
Month-on-month comparison of industry-wise data displays growth in the members working in establishments engaged in the manufacture, marketing services, usage of computers, restaurants, chartered, fish processing and non-veg food preservation, Beedi making etc.