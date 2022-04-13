Erisha signs MoU with ARAI on e-vehicle equipments

Hyderabad: Erisha Agritech Private Ltd, a Rana Group Company, has entered into an agreement with The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), towards design and development of advanced powertrain systems and components for electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cells developed under Erisha Agritech Private Ltd. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked to this effect between the two companies.

Sudhir Rana, director (operations), Erisha Agritech Private Ltd, said: "The MoU with ARAI is a major step for us, as it would immensely benefit the design and development projects we undertake. The concept of design and the development of advanced powertrain systems and components for EVs, and also hydrogen fuel cells we would work on would actually be propelled to a whole new level with the agreement. Erisha Agritech is happy to have the support of ARAI in our upcoming endeavors."

Yet another feather in the cap of Erisha Agritech is the collaboration with an Italian major electric charger company, which will transfer technology to Erisha Agritech to set up the smart charging stations under various capacities. Erisha Agritech has reaped success by combining its immensely talented team and unique product range, and this has help catapult the company to a higher pedestal. The company is already making waves with a commendable presence in the market.

Founded in 2019, Erisha Agritech Private Ltd is India's fastest growing agri-equipment and machinery Company, and has brought to the market a wide range of agricultural tractors, combine harvesters, implements and other equipment and machines of latest technology and energy efficiency. Meanwhile, ARAI is a leading automotive R&D organization in the country set up by the automotive industry with the Government of India.