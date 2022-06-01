Essar Iron Ore Terminal in Vizag handles 1.3 MT

Visakhapatnam: Essar Vizag Terminal Limited (EVTL) operating India's largest Ore Handling Complex in Visakhapatnam Port has recorded 1.3 million tonnes of cargo handling for April' 22 at a run rate of in excess of 14 million tonnes MMT for FY 22-23 suggesting a growth of 10 per cent on an annualised basis. For FY 21-22, EVTL handled a cargo of 12.7 million tonnes. The surge in traffic marks the uptick in the Indian steel sector which has been a major contributor to India's manufacturing output.

EVTL, the 24 million tonnes iron-ore export terminal at Visakhapatnam, is the largest iron ore handling complex in India. The terminal is strategically located in the Bay of Bengal in close proximity to iron-ore mines located in Chhattisgarh, southern Odisha and Jharkhand.

The terminal handled 193 vessels and 1,511 rakes in FY 21-22. EVTL has achieved a monthly record of handling 171 rakes in March 2022. In April '22, EVTL created another milestone by successfully loading a record 1,65,000 tonnes of Iron ore fines on MV Star Elini vessel- the largest-ever parcel loaded and to call at Visakhapatnam Port

Operating Partner (Infrastructure), Essar and MD of Essar Ports Rajiv Agarwal said, "the performance of Vizag Terminal is a testimony of our commitment to offer world-class assets and services with technology at core. Our facilities are conceptualised to give a sustainable advantage to our customers and trade. Our investments are a reflection of Essar's ESG philosophy and an approach that places people before profits."