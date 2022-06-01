Essar Iron Ore Terminal in Vizag handles 1.3 MT
Essar Vizag Terminal Limited (EVTL) operating India’s largest Ore Handling Complex in Visakhapatnam Port has recorded 1.3 million tonnes of cargo handling for April’ 22 at a run rate of in excess of 14 million tonnes MMT for FY 22-23 suggesting a growth of 10 per cent on an annualised basis.
Visakhapatnam: Essar Vizag Terminal Limited (EVTL) operating India's largest Ore Handling Complex in Visakhapatnam Port has recorded 1.3 million tonnes of cargo handling for April' 22 at a run rate of in excess of 14 million tonnes MMT for FY 22-23 suggesting a growth of 10 per cent on an annualised basis. For FY 21-22, EVTL handled a cargo of 12.7 million tonnes. The surge in traffic marks the uptick in the Indian steel sector which has been a major contributor to India's manufacturing output.
EVTL, the 24 million tonnes iron-ore export terminal at Visakhapatnam, is the largest iron ore handling complex in India. The terminal is strategically located in the Bay of Bengal in close proximity to iron-ore mines located in Chhattisgarh, southern Odisha and Jharkhand.
The terminal handled 193 vessels and 1,511 rakes in FY 21-22. EVTL has achieved a monthly record of handling 171 rakes in March 2022. In April '22, EVTL created another milestone by successfully loading a record 1,65,000 tonnes of Iron ore fines on MV Star Elini vessel- the largest-ever parcel loaded and to call at Visakhapatnam Port
Operating Partner (Infrastructure), Essar and MD of Essar Ports Rajiv Agarwal said, "the performance of Vizag Terminal is a testimony of our commitment to offer world-class assets and services with technology at core. Our facilities are conceptualised to give a sustainable advantage to our customers and trade. Our investments are a reflection of Essar's ESG philosophy and an approach that places people before profits."