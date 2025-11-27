From December 7 to December 21, the Lalit Kala Academy in the capital city will be hosting an exhibition of works by Nikas Safronov, a renowned national artist of the Russian Federation. The general partner of the event is the Russian Rosneft Oil Company which continues the traditions of patronage and supports international cultural initiatives. This exhibition will mark the first opportunity for the Indian public to view the works of this artist, whose paintings are held in private and state collections worldwide. Admission to the exhibition will be free.

Nikas Safronov is one of the most prominent contemporary Russian artists — a symbolist, portraitist, and experimenter who created his own unique artistic style, Dream Vision. His works are distinguished by a complex, multi-layered structure, optical illusion effects, and profound emotional expressiveness. The narratives created using the Dream Vision technique are often perceived by viewers as coming to life, enriching the visual space with imagery that transcends the boundaries of the classical realism.

Safronov has held numerous solo exhibitions in various countries throughout his creative career, and his paintings are now part of the collections of leading Russian museums, including the Tretyakov Gallery, the Russian Museum, and the Pushkin Museum. Safronov's works are also highly valued in the private collections of international celebrities. Paintings by the Russian master have been acquired by Madonna, Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, Elton John, and many other A-list stars.

The artist is confident that cultural exchange plays a vital role in strengthening friendly ties between Russia and India. According to Nikas Safronov, the Dream Vision project would allow Indian audiences to appreciate contemporary Russian art from a new perspective.