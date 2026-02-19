Expanding AI creativity for millions of students across India: Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen

New Delhi: Adobe is expanding the opportunity for creativity for millions of students across India, empowering them with AI skills, further accelerating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision," Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO, Adobe, said on Thursday.

“I look forward to seeing what the students of India create with Adobe's industry-leading tools, and in doing so accelerating Viksit Bharat,” he said on the sidelines of the ‘India-AI Impact Summit 2026’ here.

Adobe announced a strategic investment to accelerate AI-driven creativity and productivity for India’s next generation of talent.

“Adobe is enabling the next generation to be ready for AI-first careers by putting its industry-leading applications such as Firefly, Photoshop and Acrobat, into the hands of students for free, via accredited higher education institutions across India,” said the company.

The toolkit provides access to Adobe’s creativity and productivity software along with curriculum, training and credentials that will enable students to stand out when they graduate.

As students learn AI skills, they will benefit from Adobe's unique approach to generative AI and cutting-edge innovation — including access to AI-generated content that is safe and ready for commercial use, as well as choice and flexibility to work with other generative AI models directly in the applications.

Adobe Firefly — the all-in-one creative AI studio that brings together the world's best creative AI models in one place — seamlessly integrates the top industry models from partners like Google, OpenAI, Runway and more, so students have choice and flexibility with models and tools to generate in their own unique style.

With Acrobat Pro, students can boost their productivity and collaboration, easily editing text and images to get their best work done.

Adobe's announcement reinforces the government’s Create in India vision and complements the Union Budget 2026 which focused on creating two million jobs in the field of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) by 2030.

In partnership with the government, Adobe will make its AI first offer, along with our industry endorsed curriculum, free for the 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that will have Content Creator Labs.