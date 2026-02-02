Experts in the industry provide their insights on the Union Budget for 2026-2027

Bengaluru: The Industry experts share perspectives on the Union Budget 2026-2027, highlighting its impact on economic growth, taxation, infrastructure, healthcare, and employment. Analysts evaluate policy measures, fiscal priorities, and reforms, assessing benefits for businesses, startups, and consumers while outlining challenges, expectations, and the roadmap for sustainable development across various key sectors nationwide.

Aatash Shah, SVP & Business Head at Manipal Academy of BFSI, views the Union Budget 2026 as steady and practical for the financial sector. It emphasizes stronger banks, better asset quality, and efficiency through system reviews and NBFC consolidation. The formation of a high-level banking committee for Viksit Bharat highlights a focus on financial inclusion and consumer protection, fostering a predictable environment for financial institutions and supporting growth in the BFSI sector.

Thyagu Valliappa, Founder of SCALE and Chairman of the Sona Valliappa Group, views the government’s proposal for an ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee as a crucial step towards developing a skilled workforce for the evolving economy. By emphasizing skill development and emerging technologies, the initiative aims to align education with industry needs, ensuring future-ready talent. Additionally, Safe Harbour provisions and renewed incentives for SEZs foster a stable environment for GCCs and service enterprises, promoting long-term investment and growth in India’s services sector.

Shanti Raghavan, Founder of Enable India, emphasizes that persons with disabilities are not just beneficiaries but active contributors to the economy as entrepreneurs and professionals. The Union Budget 2026 aims to enhance skill development, opening up numerous career paths for individuals with various disabilities. Over 26 years, Enable India has facilitated over 400 job roles across 30 sectors, highlighting the importance of inclusion. With proper support, the budget can accelerate livelihood opportunities through innovative models like Train-and-Hire and entrepreneurship. Empowering individuals with disabilities is crucial for national development and building a truly inclusive society.

Yogesh Pandit, Director- Product Acceleration, FSID “The proposal to revive 2,000 industry clusters along with a ₹10,000 crore MSME growth fund is a strong push towards strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem at the grassroots level. Integrating RDI within industry clusters can help MSMEs access shared infrastructure, technology, and skilled talent, enabling them to move up the value chain through innovation. Supported by patient growth capital, this approach can accelerate scale and competitiveness. With effective execution, the initiative can create more resilient and future-ready MSMEs,”

Dr. Nishant Sapra, Assistant Professor at T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal Academy of Higher Education “The Union Budget 2026 has a lot to offer to Indian management education. The tax holiday for data centers and global cloud services strengthens the nation’s digital infrastructure. TAPMI’s MBA in AI & Data Science is strategically designed to prepare future leaders to leverage cloud technology, data, and AI effectively. Furthermore, the proposed university township model will enhance experiential learning and foster stronger collaboration between industry, academia, and government.”

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Vice Chancellor of RV University, stated that the Budget reinforces India's focus on higher education priorities, emphasizing research, digital infrastructure, and AI-learning. Initiatives like fellowships and industry partnerships enhance innovation-led teaching and employability. The promotion of AI-driven education and recognition of the Orange Economy align with RV University's interdisciplinary approach, fostering talent at the intersection of creativity and technology to drive economic growth and employment.

Prof. B. Ravi, Director of NITK Surathkal, emphasized the importance of the newly established ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Committee, which aims to align education with industry needs and foster entrepreneurial skills. By leveraging emerging technologies like AI, this initiative will prepare students for future job markets and support Viksit Bharat. NITK Surathkal’s updated curriculum, developed through extensive discussions with industry leaders, empowers students to explore career options that match their aspirations.

Sanjay Padode, Chairman of Sankalp, emphasizes that the budget focuses on youth by aligning education with employment and innovation. He highlights the importance of the ‘Orange Economy’ and the establishment of the Education-to-Employment Enterprises Committee, which aims to create a future-ready workforce. At Sankalp Group, including institutions like IFIM Business School and Vijaybhoomi University, there is support for industry-aligned curricula and interdisciplinary learning. Collaboration with the Tribal Development Department to implement AI solutions showcases academia's role in national digital transformation. Additionally, initiatives like university townships and skill-focused programs will help prepare students for growth sectors and contribute to India's innovation-driven economy.

Kiran Venugopal, Founder & CEO of Bricks and Milestones, highlighted the positive impact of establishing an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund and dedicated REITs for CPSE asset monetization. He noted that these initiatives could enhance capital flow and stability in real estate and infrastructure, enabling asset recycling and attracting institutional investment for urban development. Additionally, simplifying TDS compliance for non-resident transactions improves the ease of doing business. Together, these measures promote a more transparent and investment-friendly real estate environment, supporting sustained sector growth.

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, views the Union Budget ‘26 as a successful blend of long-term capacity building and fiscal discipline. He appreciates the focus on revitalizing the Indian sandalwood ecosystem and high-value agriculture, which are vital for a self-reliant India. The budget’s initiatives, such as the ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and support through the Self-Reliant India Fund, promise to enhance MSME growth and liquidity. Ranga highlights the potential of ISM 2.0 and women-led business support through the Lakhpati Didi programmes to boost entrepreneurship in rural areas. The emphasis on developing Tier II and Tier III cities will encourage decentralized growth, allowing places like Mysore to thrive globally. These measures aim to modernize MSMEs, create new jobs, and enhance India's competitiveness.

Ambrish Sinha, CEO of UNext Learning, commented on the Union Budget 2026, highlighting its recognition of talent readiness as crucial for economic growth. He expressed optimism about the focus on digital learning and AI-driven initiatives to align education with industry needs. The plan to support professional training in tier 2 and tier 3 cities aims to enhance skill-based education, ultimately boosting employment rates and producing more qualified individuals for the workforce.

Bhavesh Goswami, CEO & Founder of CloudThat, highlights the Budget's forward-looking approach towards India's services and technology sector, aiming to integrate skills, employment, and exports. The focus on high-growth services, AI in education, and upskilling is timely, especially as technology reshapes job roles. Initiatives to support professional institutions in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and the proposal for a tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud service providers aim to attract investment and enhance India's digital skills and services ecosystem, ultimately creating quality jobs and positioning India as a global hub for cloud services.

Dr. Nitin Garg, Founder & Director, ISME, Bangalore, remarked on the Union Budget 2026, highlighting a crucial shift in India’s approach to workforce development. He noted that higher education must now directly link to employability, emphasizing structured pathways that integrate education with industry-aligned skills and corporate exposure. The focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities is significant for enhancing skilled talent and promoting women's participation in tech roles. The introduction of Corporate Mitras aims to involve industries as active stakeholders in shaping skills and mentoring graduates. This approach aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering a diverse and future-ready workforce that enhances economic competitiveness.