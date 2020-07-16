Export of coir, coir products for 2019-20 registers an all-time high record: Government

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on Wednesday said that India records all-time high export of coir and coir products.

The ministry in an official statement said, "The export of coir and coir products from India worth Rs 2,757.90 crore rupees for 2019-20 has registered an all-time high record. This is around Rs 30 crore higher than that of last year at Rs 2,728.04 crore. A total 9,88,996 MT of coir and related products were exported during the year 2019-20 from the country as against 9,64,046 MT exported during the preceding year."

The exports of coir pith, tufted mats, coir Geo-textiles, rugs and carpets, coir rope and power-loom mats registered growth both in terms of quantity and value. The products like hand-loom mats, coir yarn, rubberized coir and power-loom matting showed a decline in terms of quantity and increase in terms of value.

Coir pith with export earnings of over Rs 1,349 crore constituted 49 per cent of the total export of coir products from the country. Coir fibre with an export of Rs 498.43 crore constituted 18 per cent of the total exports. The value-added items put together constituted 33 per cent of the total exports. The domestic market for coir and coir products also shows an increasing trend.

Exports are made through several ports of India out of which around 99 per cent of the Exports of Coir and Coir Products are made through Tuticorin, Cochin and Chennai Ports. The other main ports of export of coir and coir products are Vishakapattanam, Mumbai and Kolkata among others. Small quantities of exports were made through roads from Kannur, Coimbatore and Rexual.

