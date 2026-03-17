Exports dip marginally in Feb

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports dipped marginally in February while the trade deficit narrowed sequentially as imports moderated compared with the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Exports in February stood at $36.61 billion, registering a slight 0.81 per cent decline year-on-year. Imports, however, rose sharply by 24.11 per cent to $63.71 billion, pushing the trade deficit to $27.1 billion during the month.

On a month-on-month basis, the deficit narrowed from $34.68 billion in January, as imports fell from $71.24 billion while exports were almost unchanged.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said exports have remained resilient despite global challenges, though shipments may see a downward trend in March due to logistical disruptions arising from tensions in West Asia.

For the April–February period of FY26, India’s merchandise exports grew 1.84 per cent to $402.93 billion, compared with $395.66 billion in the same period last year. Imports during the period increased 8.53 per cent to $713.53 billion.

The data comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following military action by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28. The crisis has disrupted key trade routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil and gas shipments pass.

Officials said India has strengthened its resilience to global energy shocks through diversification of imports across about 40 supplier countries and by building strategic petroleum reserves. Government officials added that India is also in contact with Iran to ensure safe passage for merchant ships through the region.