Fanoz Emerges as a Game-Changer in Sports Fan Engagement: PlayCKC Interactive Pvt Ltd Rebrands to Revolutionize the Sports Ecosystem

PlayCKC Interactive Pvt Ltd, a trailblazer in sports fan engagement, has announced its rebranding to Fanoz, marking a significant shift in its mission to transform the sports fan experience. The new identity reflects the company’s commitment to bridging gaps in fan engagement and creating a more immersive, interactive, and rewarding ecosystem for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

With over 3 million LIVE predictions from cricket and football fans since its inception, Fanoz is poised to scale its impact, targeting India’s 600-million-strong sports audience and the global demand for innovative digital engagement. The rebranding comes at a pivotal time when the sports industry, valued at over $400 billion, is increasingly driven by fan-driven revenue, yet many platforms fail to deliver meaningful, interactive experiences.

A New Era of Fan Engagement

Fanoz is not just another fantasy sports platform; it is a holistic ecosystem designed to celebrate the passion of sports fans. Unlike traditional gaming apps that focus on monetary incentives, Fanoz prioritizes recognition, rewards, and community-building, ensuring fans are at the heart of the sports experience.

“Fans are the lifeblood of sports, yet their engagement is often reduced to transactional interactions. At Fanoz, we are redefining what it means to be a fan by creating a platform that integrates gameplay, commerce, and community,” said Swapnil Manish, Co-founder & CEO of Fanoz.

Anuradha Sinha, Co-founder & COO, added, “Athletes and fans are the twin engines of sports. While athletes perform on the field, fans drive the game’s growth off it. Fanoz is here to empower fans, reward their loyalty, and foster a thriving sports community.”

Addressing Critical Gaps in the Industry

Fanoz introduces a suite of innovative features designed to enhance fan engagement for users, teams, leagues, and brands:

● Live Predictions & Real-Time Engagement: Fans can participate in live, interactive predictions during matches, making the viewing experience more dynamic and immersive.

● Fan-Centric Rewards & Recognition: Users can earn rewards, exclusive merchandise, and unique experiences through their engagement, moving beyond traditional betting models.

● Broadcaster Integration: Fanoz seamlessly integrates with broadcasters, enabling interactive match viewing-a feature that has been a long-standing demand in the industry.

● A Thriving Sports Community: The platform fosters a digital space where fans can connect, discuss, and celebrate their love for sports together.

The Data Behind the Demand

The rebranding aligns with a growing global trend toward personalized, digital fan engagement. According to the Deloitte Global Sports Report 2023:

● 80% of fans worldwide desire personalized, digital engagement.

● In India, 70% of younger fans follow sports on digital platforms rather than traditional TV.

● 60% of Indian fans express interest in live predictions, interactive gameplay, and community-driven engagement.

The Indian fantasy sports market, projected to reach $5 billion by 2027, underscores the massive shift toward digital and interactive sports experiences. However, most platforms remain focused on gambling-like models, leaving a gap for holistic, rewarding fan experiences—a gap Fanoz is uniquely positioned to fill.

A Vision for the Future

With its rebranding, Fanoz is setting a new standard for sports fan engagement in India and beyond. The company is committed to innovating and collaborating with stakeholders across the sports ecosystem to enhance the fan experience.