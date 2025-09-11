Live
- PRCAI unveils CEO Survey at PRana 2025 Spotlighting Reputation as India’s Currency for Growth
- ZeroHarm joins hands with HealthifyMe and top diagnostic chains in India to track nutraceutical effectiveness in real time.
- AI likely to add $ 15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG Report
- Samsung Introduces New Range of Single Door Refrigerators with Elegant Floral Design and Long-Lasting Performance in India
- Modi–Dhami Chemistry on Display: A New Model of Disaster Management in Uttarakhand
- Coca-Cola India Foundation Marks 7 Years of Project Unnati Apple; Strengthening Farmer Livelihoods in Uttarakhand
- Innovation in Focus: Hyderabad Gears Up for analytica Lab India and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2025
- Fashion, Flair and Stardom: Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water partners with Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards
- ‘Tax Advantage: Smart Ways to Benefit from Insurance Policies’
- Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank renew partnership, enhance India’s most-adopted co-branded credit card
Fashion, Flair and Stardom: Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water partners with Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards
wo of the most definitive names in fashion & style, come together to celebrate icons who are truly The One & Only
Blenders Pride (Packaged Drinking Water) announced its headlining partnership with Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2025. This coming together of two iconic forces sets a remarkable stage that shines the spotlight on the very best in fashion, style and entertainment.
For decades, Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water has been an indelible force in fashion & lifestyle with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Filmfare remains India’s longstanding voice in style & entertainment, that has defined the epitome of stardom through generations. Together, they created a stage where the winners were individuals who exude fearless confidence, outshine the rest with their style statement, and embody the true spirit of being The One & Only.
Reaffirming its strong presence in the world of style and glamour, the brand also recognised emerging icons with bespoke honors. – Face of Fashion, Limitless Talent awarded to Ishaan Khatter, Most Desirable (Female) to Tamannaah Bhatia, and Best Youth Icon (Female) to Ananya Panday – all powered by Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water.
Ishwindar Singh, General Manager, Marketing at Pernod Ricard India expressed, “Blenders Pride (Packaged Drinking Water) has always been at the leading edge of fashion, style & glamour. Our partnership with Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards reflects honors those who set new trends in culture, define what’s en-vouge & embody the stature of being the One & Only.”