Fashion, Flair and Stardom: Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water partners with Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards

Blenders Pride (Packaged Drinking Water) announced its headlining partnership with Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2025. This coming together of two iconic forces sets a remarkable stage that shines the spotlight on the very best in fashion, style and entertainment.

For decades, Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water has been an indelible force in fashion & lifestyle with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Filmfare remains India’s longstanding voice in style & entertainment, that has defined the epitome of stardom through generations. Together, they created a stage where the winners were individuals who exude fearless confidence, outshine the rest with their style statement, and embody the true spirit of being The One & Only.

Reaffirming its strong presence in the world of style and glamour, the brand also recognised emerging icons with bespoke honors. – Face of Fashion, Limitless Talent awarded to Ishaan Khatter, Most Desirable (Female) to Tamannaah Bhatia, and Best Youth Icon (Female) to Ananya Panday – all powered by Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water.

Ishwindar Singh, General Manager, Marketing at Pernod Ricard India expressed, “Blenders Pride (Packaged Drinking Water) has always been at the leading edge of fashion, style & glamour. Our partnership with Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards reflects honors those who set new trends in culture, define what’s en-vouge & embody the stature of being the One & Only.”