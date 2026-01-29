Fear of AI Replacing Jobs, Online Scams and Mental Health Concerns Top Vijayawada’s Worry List: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance’s अ-Nishchit Index 2.0

· Vijayawada’s अ‑Nishchit Index stands at 63, lower than India (79) and South Zone (71)

· Top concerns: Fear of AI-driven job loss, online scams, and rising mental health issues

· Additional worries: Religious conflicts, natural disasters, rising cost of living

· Uncertainty highest among SEC C (66); lowest in SEC A (59)

Research Overview: अ‑Nishchit Index 2.0 is a nationwide study commissioned by Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and is based on a quantitative survey of 3,583 respondents and 21 qualitative interviews, capturing how Indians across cities and life stages perceive uncertainty. It maps 49 statements across 11 parameters covering financial security, health, mental and social well‑being, career, safety, environmental, and societal concerns to provide a deeper, more comprehensive view of the country’s evolving anxieties.

India continues to experience elevated uncertainty due to financial pressures, healthcare concerns, work‑life imbalance, and broader societal risks. With the national Index at 79, anxieties around financial preparedness, healthcare affordability, mental well‑being, and long‑term stability remain widespread.

Vijayawada, however, reports an Index of 63—significantly lower than national and regional benchmarks—indicating relatively higher perceived certainty among its residents. Yet several emerging risks and societal shifts continue to shape the city’s underlying anxieties. Leading concerns include fear of being replaced by artificial intelligence at work, vulnerability to online scams, and the growing prevalence of mental health challenges.

Other prominent worries include religious conflicts affecting social cohesion, natural disasters disrupting daily life, inflation eroding savings, climate‑related disruptions, and hesitation in seeking therapy due to personal or social barriers. Balancing personal interests with family time also emerges as a notable concern for residents.

A blend of uncontrollable and controllable factors drives Vijayawada’s uncertainty. Uncontrollable risks include online fraud, data‑security threats, environmental disruptions, and broader social tensions. Meanwhile, controllable stressors such as AI‑related job insecurity, mental‑health management, rising living costs, and work‑life balance highlight areas where awareness, planning, and appropriate support mechanisms can meaningfully reduce anxiety.

City‑level data shows that financial depth strongly influences perceived certainty. Uncertainty rises from 59 in SEC A to 66 in SEC C. Insurance ownership displays a non‑linear pattern—uncertainty is lowest among residents with two policies (49), but spikes among those with three (94). A similar trend occurs across investment instruments, where uncertainty rises with greater diversification.

Across demographics, uncertainty levels remain similar between men and women. Gen X emerges as the most uncertain age group (69), compared to Baby Boomers (60), Millennials

(61), and Gen Z (63). Profession‑wise and across life stages, uncertainty remains broadly uniform, suggesting that concern patterns are shared widely across the population.