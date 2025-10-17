Festive Rewards Await: Dine, Stay, and Shop your way to more points with Marriott Bonvoy and HDFC Bank

This festive season, your celebrations come with a little extra sparkle. Whether it’s planning your next staycation, treating the family to a brunch, or indulging in a well-deserved self-care session, Marriott Bonvoy and HDFC Bank are turning every transaction into something even more rewarding. With exciting, limited-period offers and exclusive benefits, every swipe of your Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card brings you closer to unforgettable experiences — from instant shopping vouchers and bonus Marriott Bonvoy points to exclusive member night credits.

And to make your festive beginnings even sweeter, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card is offering exceptional benefits such as:

Festive Joining Bonus: New cardholders completing one eligible spend within 45 days of issuance receive an INR 1,500 gift voucher (valid between September–October 2025), along with a Free Night Award and 10 Elite Night Credits.

Exclusive Festive Rewards: Purchases made between October 1 – November 30, 2025 by cardholders will earn them 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy points on spends of INR 1,00,000 and 10,000 bonus points on total spends of INR 2,50,000.

Exciting Redemptions: Rewards can be redeemed for free nights, room upgrades, dining, and experiences across Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio—transforming festive purchases into aspirational getaways.

Kiran Andicot, SVP, South Asia, Marriott International Inc. commented on the offers, “The festive season is a time of joy, indulgence, and travel, and through our partnerships with HDFC Bank, we are creating a powerful value proposition for our members. From converting festive expenses into Marriott Bonvoy points and stretching shopping budgets with instant rewards, to unlocking exclusive stay benefits at our hotels, these offers ensure that every step of the festive journey is rewarding. We are giving our customers more reasons to celebrate while turning everyday spending into delightful experiences with Marriott Bonvoy.”

With instant rewards, generous point bonuses, and hotel privileges, Marriott Bonvoy is ensuring that this festive season is as rewarding as it is celebratory. With the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card cardmembers can truly earn a Free Night Award, while festive spend campaign unlocks even more bonus points. At the same time, points from Flipkart purchases – brings instant rewards - together, seamlessly add up enabling members upgrade their stays, redeem for dining, or unlock memorable experiences across Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio.