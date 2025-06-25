FICCI to Organise Interactive Session and B2B Meetings in Hyderabad on Expanding Business Globally through UAE

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), Government of Sharjah, UAE, and with the support of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), is organizing a focused business outreach programme in Hyderabad under the theme “Expand Your Business in International Markets through UAE.”

The three-day event will feature one-on-one B2B meetings on 26th and 28th June 2025 and an Interactive Session on 27th June 2025 at Hotel ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad. It aims to help Indian companies explore export and investment opportunities in the UAE and broader Middle East region, with a special focus on setting up in the SAIF Zone, one of the most dynamic and cost-effective free zones in the region.

Participants will also gain insights into leveraging the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which provides duty-free access to over 97% of Indian goods exported to the UAE.

Mr. V V Rama Raju, Chairman, FICCI Telangana State Council and Founder & Managing Director, Gaja Engineering Private Limited, said: “This initiative provides Telangana-based businesses with a practical platform to access international markets. The UAE, particularly the SAIF Zone, offers tremendous advantages for Indian enterprises looking to expand globally.”

Participation is free, but prior registration is mandatory.

For registration and meeting slot confirmation, please contact: K N Chandra Sekhar Rao | E: [email protected] | M: 9818255944