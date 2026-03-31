Finolex Cables stock tanks over 15 pc in a month

Mumbai: Shares of Finolex Cables Limited have fallen sharply by 15.14 per cent in the last one month, even as the company reported one of its strongest financial performances in recent times.

However, the stock has been under pressure across multiple time frames. In the past week alone, the shares declined by Rs 33.10, or 4.09 per cent, while in the last two weeks, the fall widened to Rs 69.05, or 8.17 per cent.

Over a one-month period, the stock has dropped Rs 138.45, translating into a 15.14 per cent decline.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the fall remains relatively limited at 1.34 per cent, but the broader trend shows weakness.

Over the last six months, the stock has slipped 5.13 per cent, and in the past one year, it has delivered a negative return of 15.14 per cent.

The longer-term performance also remains subdued, with the stock down 22.48 per cent over two years and 4.19 per cent over three years.

However, not all trends are negative. In the last three months, the stock has shown some recovery, gaining 6.06 per cent.

Over a five-year period, it has nearly doubled investors’ money with a return of 99.22 per cent.

The recent decline comes despite robust financial performance by the company. The company reported revenue of Rs 1,599 crore for the latest quarter, marking a strong 35 per cent year-on-year growth.

Volume growth in its core wires and cables segment stood at 26 per cent.

The company’s balance sheet remains a key strength. It has an equity base of Rs 5,700 crore, negligible debt, and liquid investments worth Rs 2,713 crore as of November 2025.

This strong financial position provides stability and flexibility for future expansion.

Despite these positives, the stock is currently trading at around 18 times earnings, which is significantly lower than peers like Polycab India Limited and KEI Industries Limited, which command valuations of around 40 times and 45 times respectively.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Pune, Finolex Cables Limited is one of India’s leading manufacturers of electrical and telecommunication cables.

The company has also diversified into fast-moving electrical goods such as fans, water heaters, switches and LED lighting, while operating manufacturing facilities across Pimpri, Urse, Goa and Roorkee.