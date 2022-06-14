Fitday chips in as 'vegetarian' meat demand rises

Plant-based meat. Hyperbole? Not really. Plant-based meat is increasingly becoming a feature of the vegan diet, in which people live a vegetarian lifestyle free of animal products. The global market for plant-based meat was estimated at $5.06 billion in 2021. It is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 19.3 per cent between 2022 and 2030. The market is likely driven by increasing consumer interest in plant-based diets and heightened awareness of animal rights through various animal welfare organisations.

And with this in view, Fitday.in, a nutraceutical startup and an arm of Genomelabs Bio, is betting big on this fast growing segment. It is rolling out a series of products in the plant-based meat segment. Plant-based meat is meat derived from plants. It is manufactured to taste, look, and feel like traditional meat from animal products. What is unique about Fitday VeganMeat is that it is curated with the Indian palate & cuisine in mind. This imitation meat is made from soy and natural ingredients and may be used in various recipes. It can be used as fillings, pizza toppings, and gravy additions in any cuisine. Dishes like Vegan Meat biryani, spaghetti, sandwiches, dosa, and momos, may be made using this plant-based meat. Also, unlike other similar offerings in the market, Fitday VeganMeat is not a frozen product.

"Veganism is becoming more popular among consumers for health and ethical reasons, while vegetarian ingredients are becoming more popular among customers who want to prevent animal cruelty and consume sustainable food. Since India closely follows the US trends, we expect similar growth for plant-based meats in India," said Suresh Raju, Founder, Fitday.

He said, "Vegetarians, vegans, and persons who follow religious or cultural dietary prohibitions are increasingly turning to plant-based meats. Non-vegetarians and flexitarians wanting to lessen the environmental impact of meat production have expanded their appeal due to the global desire for sustainable diets. Because meat substitutes often mimic the texture, flavour, look, and chemical features of specific varieties of meat, it is also consumed by some converts to fulfil their meat cravings." Interestingly, in terms of calories alone, plant-based meat is better than animal-based meat.

At present, the company has nearly 5000 SKUs, and Fitday has its flagship products in plant protein, plant-based meat, and Gummies. By the end of this year, Fitday plans to have about 50 more white-labelled SKUs. Significantly, its parent company Genomelabs has spent several years researching these products to offer better quality options for the Indian population, like sports nutrition, Kids' nutrition, Nutricosmetics, and Geriatric nutrition products.