Foodlink F&B Holdings forays into Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After successful expansion at Delhi and Milan last year, India’s largest luxury catering enterprise Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt Ltd has announced its foray into Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Starting with Hyderabad as the first city in South India, Foodlink is planning to expand its presence at Bengaluru and Chennai. It is setting up a sprawling 15,000 sq ft well-equipped facility of International standards at Financial District in Hyderabad that will house 6,000 sq ft of warehouse and 9,000 sq ft of state-of-the art kitchen facility, which forms the heart of the F&B (food and beverage) services. It will have bulk food processing facilities, cold kitchens, bakery, cuisine-specific food production areas, walk-in cold rooms, vegetable processing centre, staff training facility, well-equipped conference rooms and offices.

Sanjay Vazirani, CEO of Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt Ltd, said: “The company has partnered with The Address - Conventions & Exhibitions in Hyderabad. We will soon set up a 40,000-sq ft convention centre here with an investment of Rs 10-15 crore. We may start the operations in next couple of months. Strategically, this marks an important development for us as this is the city of growing aspirations.”

“We chose Hyderabad because it is the hub of trade and commerce leading to lot of inbound and outbound MICE and grand weddings. With this launch, we aim to transform the luxury catering landscape of the south Indian territories,” he said.