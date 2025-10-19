Live
- Pakistan: Four coal miners die after inhaling poisonous methane gas in Balochistan
- Credit for SC's green cracker nod goes to Delhiites who elected BJP govt: Virendra Sachdeva
- Vaigai dam water level rises sharply; flood alert in five TN districts
- MLC Dr. Manjunath Bhandari Criticises RSS, BJP Over Children’s Training and Priyank Kharge Controversy
- MCF Transitions to Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Signalling New Growth in Mangaluru
- AP CM Chandrababu reviews on upcoming investment summit in Visakhapatnam
- Kerala man gets life term for murdering woman
- Army jawan saves life of infant on speeding train
- Probe tightens as SIT gears up for more arrests
- Airport agencies need to sensitise their officers in prevailing laws: SC
Foreign investors return to Indian markets in Oct, investing over Rs 6,000 crore
The ongoing market rally has succeeded in attracting foreign investors back to Indian equities this October as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have poured over Rs 6,000 crore into the equity market so far this month.
Mumbai: The ongoing market rally has succeeded in attracting foreign investors back to Indian equities this October as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have poured over Rs 6,000 crore into the equity market so far this month.
According to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), FPIs invested Rs 6,480 crore in equities till October 17. This comes after three consecutive months of net selling by foreign investors.
In the previous months, FPIs had offloaded Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August, and Rs 17,741 crore in July.
Market analysts said, “The main reason behind this shift in FII strategy is the narrowing valuation gap between India and other markets.”
“India’s relative underperformance over the past year has opened up opportunities for better performance going forward,” experts added.
The past week was strong for Indian equities, with benchmark indices closing at 52-week highs. The Nifty rose 424 points, or 1.68 per cent, to close at 25,709.85, while the Sensex jumped 1,451.37 points, or 1.76 per cent, to settle at 83,952.19.
Among sectors, Nifty Realty led the gains with a 4.14 per cent rise, followed by Nifty Auto (1.90 per cent), Nifty Financial Services (2.59 per cent), Nifty FMCG (3.00 per cent), Nifty Infra (1.70 per cent), and Nifty Consumption (2.73 per cent).
Market analysts said, “Easing inflation, strong domestic macro fundamentals, and healthy earnings momentum provide a solid setup for the medium term. The upcoming week is packed with key events that could act as major triggers for investors.”
Analysts said that the rally was underpinned by strength in consumption-driven sectors and a broad-based recovery across realty, healthcare, and banking.
“Investor confidence was further buoyed by easing concerns around asset quality in the financial sector and expectations of improved volume growth in the festive quarter," market experts said.