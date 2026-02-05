Forging an Accomplished Career in Business, Engineering and Industry: The Career of Sanjoy Bhattacharya

Sanjoy Bhattacharya, former Chairman and Managing Director of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd., built a distinguished career demonstrating engineering, business management, and leadership skills in public sector enterprises and multinational companies for over three decades. Known for his industrial knowledge, business acumen, and managerial accomplishments, Bhattacharya played a significant role in guiding one of India’s oldest central public sector undertakings through a period of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his tenure as the Chairman of Andrew Yule (2020 – 2023), tea exports grew by 431%, which drew praise from the Government. The MIM Heritage Tea Bungalow was inaugurated, and net sales grew by 30% in March 2023 as compared to March 2022. He also laid emphasis on securing social justice, as during his tenure, Andrew Yule had over 14,000 regular employees on its payroll, of which 48% were women and about 90% were from the SC, ST, and OBC communities. The company also actively promoted homestays and tea-tourism in the hills of West Bengal.

An alumnus of Jadavpur University, one of the premier state universities in India, Bhattacharya earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1984 and later strengthened his managerial credentials by obtaining a postgraduate diploma in Management from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). As a meritorious student from an early age, he stood ninth in the Higher Secondary Examination from Nona Chandanpukur Manmatha Nath High School.

With extensive experience in sales and marketing, design, product development, and corporate planning, Bhattacharya became a candidate for higher posts, and his name was cleared by the Public Enterprises Selection Board in 2018 for appointment as Director (Planning) of Andrew Yule, where he was later appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director in 2020 for a tenure of three years.

Beyond Andrew Yule, Bhattacharya also held the key position of Chairman of Tide Water Oil Company (India) Limited, a company well-known for the Veedol brand of lubricants, and served as an Additional Director on the board of Webfil Limited, Chairman of Hooghly Printing Company Ltd., and a Director of the New Town Telecom Infrastructure Development Company Limited.

During his tenure, Andrew Yule strategized its business policy and made major operational decisions, including the closure of its Electrical (Kolkata Operations) Division and the launch of the Azadi Amrut Chai line of products to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence. The company also reported a notable increase in consolidated sales year-on-year and announced plans to relaunch key business divisions with an emphasis on air pollution and water pollution control projects.

Bhattacharya’s career highlights the growth of the business of a leading PSE of India during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic and the leadership endeavours to rejuvenate the business of the company, which has been in existence for more than 160 years. His term at the helm coincided with ‘Vikshit Bharat’ – the vision of the Union Government to transform the nation into a fully developed nation by 2047.

Now, Bhattacharya is engaged as a Technical Director of a leading private sector engineering and consultancy firm and continues to contribute to expanding the industrial landscape of India.