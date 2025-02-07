Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils to felicitate the winners of the Bumper Draw of ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’

Bengaluru: Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, the leading brand of edible oils in the country, announced the winners of the Bumper Draw of ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer’ for Bengaluru. One lucky winner has received a 50-gram gold coin, while 2 winners have received a 10-gram gold coin. The famous Kannada Actress Ashika Ranganath gave away the awards to the lucky winners.

The promotional scheme ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’ was introduced to engage with the customers during the festive season. It covered the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. In these regions 100 consumers won 1-gram gold daily and also got a chance to participate in the bumper draw. To participate in the ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’ the customers needed to purchase two 1-litre pouches of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil in these markets.

The scheme received an overwhelming response from all the states. As a part of the scheme 5 lucky winners (1 from each state) would receive a 50-gram gold coin, while 10 winners (2 from each state) would receive a 10-gram gold coin. A total of 5500 lucky winners received one 1gm Gold Coin across the states. The list of winners was also published on the website of www.freedomconsumeroffer.com. Pine Labs Pvt Ltd is the technology partner of ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’. They were also a dominant provider of point-of-sale and payment solutions in India, with a vast reach across the merchant ecosystem.

Mr. P. Chandrashekara Reddy, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, said, “At Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, has always been driven by the zeal to look beyond just offering quality and safe products to our consumers through unique promotional schemes like ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’ across the geographies we operate in. This offer has spread happiness among the people. We are happy that people from diverse backgrounds have received the prizes during the scheme. We would like to congratulate all the lucky winners and thank all the customers who participated in the scheme and made it a grand success.”

Adding to this, Mr Chetan Pimpalkhute, GM, Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, stated, “Our mission is to inspire healthier cooking habits by providing oils that are not only rich in nutrients but also support heart health. To add excitement to this festive season and reward our patrons, we have introduced ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’. This limited-time promotion gives customers the opportunity to win a gold coin every day while enjoying the health benefits of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils as they savour the delicacies by eating guilt free, this season. I would like to congratulate all the lucky winners and thank all the customers who participated in the scheme and made it a grand success.

Freedom Refined Sunflower oil is fortified with Vitamins A & D. It is also rich in naturally occurring Vitamin E. It is thus a healthier choice for the entire family. Freedom is a leading brand of Sunflower oil and currently ranks No. 1 by market share in the Sunflower Oil category in India. (Source: Nielsen MAT FEB, 2024).