From 4.46 lakh Chicken Biryanis to Idlis for breakfast…here’s how Warangal Swiggy’d in 2025

Warangal’s culinary identity is both a daily ritual and a reminder of classic favourites.

Check out the Warangal Edition of How India Swiggy’d, a snapshot of the city’s evolving food habits and a delicious recap of the year gone by.

The City’s Favourites

● Chicken Biryani emerged as the city’s most ordered dish with over 4.46 lakh orders in 2025, an average of more than 1222 plates ordered per day! Veg Dosa, Idli and Veg Biryani were amongst the top 5 ordered dishes in the city.

● A customer placed a single order worth Rs. 13,778, which included a total of 37 plates of local classics such as Zafrani Mutton Biryani, Zafrani Chicken Biryani, Schezwan Fried Rice, Chicken 65, Chicken Tikka Masala and more- highest in the city!

● Late night binging is also becoming popular with orders growing 118% YoY.

● Cravings for Biryanis and Burgers continued into late nights (12 am - 2 am). Chicken Biryani led the way and Chicken Shawarma followed. Chicken Fried Rice, Chicken Burger and Chicken Pizza were amongst the other favourites.

● Dark Chocolate Ice Cream was the most ordered dessert, followed by Chocolate Cake and Chocolate Waffle.

● Mornings in the city stayed classic. With more than 200 plates ordered every morning, Idli was the most ordered breakfast dish. Veg Dosa, Vada, Onion Dosa and Bonda were also amongst the favourites to set the tone for the day.

● Snack-time (3 pm - 7 pm) cravings saw Chicken Biryani topping the carts, followed by Chicken Burger, Chicken Shawarma and Chicken Pizza. Veg Manchurian and Veg Biryani were also amongst the top 10 favourite snacks in the city.

● Dinner was the most popular time in the city to order food.

● Affordable options struck a strong chord. On 99 Store orders, Chicken Biryani emerged as the top favourite with nearly 159 plates being ordered per day. Chicken Nuggets, Chicken Fried Rice and Mutton Biryani were also amongst the top 5 favourites.