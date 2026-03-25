From Discounts to Identity: The New Indian Online Shopper

The ease of shopping for products online is expanding beyond metros to Tier2 cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Patna, Mysuru, Vijayawada and more where young consumers are driving the change at a fast pace. Online shopping for Gen Z and young working professionals is more than convenience these days, it is their identity, a lifestyle choice and aspiration. Choices in fashion, gadgets and lifestyle take priority in the pecking order for this cultural shift and reshaping how smaller cities and towns are engaging with ecommerce.

Affordable smartphones, widespread adoption of 5G, a robust payment infrastructure in India have made ecommerce accessible to millions of young consumers. Further, the growth of social media and influencer culture are amplifying this trend. The sources they trust have also evolved.

Buyers’s appetite for content formats too has increased. They want reviews, curated lists that bring in the context that will help make them a purchase decision. Platforms like Marvelof help users find products that satisfy their needs and sync with lifestyle choices they want to make. Purchase decisions are steadily getting tied to individual personal identities and individual lifestyles.

A report on digital shopper behaviour in India by Statista pegged the number of annual online shoppers at approximately 280 million in 2025. This was a significant increase compared to the previous year. Beside the report estimates the number of shoppers is likely to increase to around 500 million by 2030. Similarly, a study “How Urban India Pays 2025” by Kearney India and Amazon Pay found that Gen Z and millennials are driving credit adoption across the country. The report said that online payment is preferred mode for 90% of digital spends. This trend is rewiring offline purchases too, it added. Shashwat Sharma, Partner and Financial Services Lead, Kearney India said: “Our consumer insights reveal that with growing financial independence, 57% of women are actively taking charge of their finances and 80% of women entrepreneurs now prefer to run their businesses cashless.” He added that Gen Z and millennials buyers are redefining credit adoption in the country.

Besides, “building trust, personalisation and inclusive financial products” will unlock immense growth for business and ecosystem players who want to tap into the digital-first future, he added.

The youth culture is fast moving and trends shift rapidly. Retailers in smaller towns have to adapt to stay relevant and walk hand in hand with this audience. Brands can’t solely rely on discounts, they have to build trust and offer a proposition that resonates with the younger shoppers. The Indian online buyer of today is changing, they aren’t driven wholly by flash sales, deep discounts or price drops; they want long-term value from the items they purchase and the brands they want to trust.

From price-led purchase decisions, conversations are moving to “It’s a good price point, but is it really good for me?”. Buyers now go beyond the rating of a product on a platform and delve into buyer reviews both good and bad. They want answers to questions that didn’t matter to them as much in the past. From comparing kitchen ovens, to finding a good cold-pressed oil for a lifestyle choice, or picking a smart television set gives the best picture quality for under Rs 70,000, buyers want what works best for them and not what’s the best available in the market. They want to rely on access to good information for a confident decision-making approach rather than having to surf through clutter and become cynical about a purchase.