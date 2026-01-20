From earthquake ruins to cooperative prosperity: Sarhad dairy’s camel milk revolution in Kutch

Gandhinagar: The devastating earthquake of January 26, 2001, had reduced Kutch to rubble, triggering widespread uncertainty over the region’s future. However, under the leadership of then Chief Minister and present Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kutch not only recovered but emerged as a model of development, self-reliance and cooperative-led growth.

Today, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the helm, the district’s development trajectory has gained renewed momentum. A key pillar of this transformation in the cooperative sector has been the Shri Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, widely known as Sarhad Dairy. Established in 2009 by Valamji Humbal, Sarhad Dairy has grown into Kutch’s largest cooperative institution, playing a decisive role in strengthening rural livelihoods and the dairy economy.

Operating through more than 900 cooperative milk societies, Sarhad Dairy collects around 5.5 lakh litres of milk daily from nearly 80,000 milk producers. The dairy processes approximately 4 lakh litres per day and runs a 300-tonne-capacity cattle feed plant, reinforcing the entire livestock value chain.

In addition, Sarhad Dairy produces about 50,000 litres of ice cream daily, with peak production touching 3.38 lakh litres per day. Farmers collectively receive nearly Rs 3 crore every day as payment for milk supplied.

In the financial year 2024-25, the dairy achieved a historic turnover exceeding Rs 1,200 crore, marking an annual growth rate of 9.09 per cent. It also supplies pure buffalo milk to Amul dairy plants in states such as Haryana, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Sarhad Dairy has placed Kutch firmly on the national map by establishing India’s first camel milk processing plant. Camel milk - often described as the white gold of the Rann - is rich in essential minerals and known for its health benefits, including immune-boosting properties.

The country’s first camel milk deodorisation facility has been operational at Sarhad Dairy since January 16, 2019. The dairy has also secured primary organic certification for camel milk. Procurement follows the Amul pattern through four collection centres - Rapar, Nakhatrana, Gadshisha and Kotda Athamana.

During 2024-25, average daily camel milk procurement reached 4,754 litres, with annual payments of Rs 8.72 crore made to camel rearers, benefitting more than 350 families across the district.

Sarhad Dairy is the only dairy in India producing Rajbhog-flavoured ice cream made from camel milk.

The camel milk ice cream plant was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22, 2024.

Within a year of its launch, the dairy introduced 80 varieties of ice cream. In 2024–25, total ice cream production stood at 24.52 lakh litres, while peak dispatch touched 58,000 litres, reflecting growing market acceptance of this unique product.

Sarhad Dairy’s innovation-driven approach has earned it international recognition. At the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) Conference held in Gandhinagar in January 2022, the dairy showcased its pioneering initiatives.

Further global acknowledgement came at the International Dairy Federation (IDF) Regional Dairy Conference 2024 in Kochi, Kerala, where Sarhad Dairy’s work in camel milk processing across the Asia-Pacific region was highlighted during a dedicated session on camels and camel milk.

The dairy also gained visibility at the Gulf Food Expo 2025 in Dubai, the world’s largest food exhibition, where camel milk products displayed at the Amul stall drew widespread attention.

Over the years, Sarhad Dairy has received several prestigious awards, including the FOKIA Award 2014 for social development and infrastructure, the Rotary Club Vocational Excellence Award 2017 for contribution to the dairy sector, the FOKIA Award 2024 for excellence in agri-tech, and the Green Workplace Award 2025 by VNM TV for sustainable practices.

The cooperative’s growth aligns closely with the national vision of ‘Sahkar Thi Samruddhi’, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

Under this initiative, Sarhad Dairy facilitated the opening of bank accounts for 900 milk societies and 31,067 livestock rearers with the Kutch District Central Cooperative Bank (KDCC Bank).

To strengthen financial inclusion, farmers have been issued RuPay cards, while 438 milk societies have been equipped with micro-ATMs, bringing banking services closer to rural communities.

From post-earthquake rehabilitation to global recognition, Sarhad Dairy stands as a compelling example of how cooperative institutions can drive inclusive growth, innovation and resilience - transforming Kutch into a beacon of rural prosperity.



