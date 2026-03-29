From new tax law to PAN, rail tickets: Key financial changes kicking in from April 1

Mumbai: A series of major financial and regulatory changes will come into effect across India from April 1, marking the start of the new financial year and bringing significant impact on taxpayers, employees and daily commuters.

Among the most notable developments is the rollout of the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which will replace the decades-old Income Tax Act 1961.

The new law aims to simplify the tax framework by introducing clearer language and removing complex terminology.

One key change is the replacement of terms like ‘Assessment Year’ and ‘Previous Year’ with a single concept called ‘Tax Year’, making compliance easier for taxpayers.

The changes will also extend to income tax return filing norms and PAN-related rules, with stricter regulations expected to improve transparency and plug loopholes in the system.

At the same time, labour law reforms are likely to be implemented, which could directly impact employees’ salaries and retirement benefits.

The proposed changes aim to restructure wage definitions, increasing the share of basic pay and dearness allowance.

This is expected to boost gratuity payouts and other benefits, although it may also alter the in-hand salary for many workers.

In the transport sector, the Indian Railways has revised its ticket cancellation policy. From April 1, passengers cancelling tickets within eight hours of departure may not be eligible for any refund.

This tightens the earlier rule, which allowed cancellations up to four hours before departure.

Apart from these, changes in LPG pricing and other financial regulations are also expected to come into effect, influencing household budgets.

Analysts said that the new financial year will begin with a wide range of reforms across taxation, banking, fuel and travel, making it important for individuals and businesses to stay updated and plan their finances accordingly.



