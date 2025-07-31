From Small Towns to the Global Stage: Samsung and Startup India Sign MoU to Empower India’s Next Generation of Innovators

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup India, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, to empower young innovators from remote corners of India and strengthen the country’s startup ecosystem with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi and brings together Samsung’s flagship nationwide innovation contest, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, and Startup India’s robust national ecosystem of incubation, mentorship, and policy support. The collaboration aims to identify and nurture high-potential talent, especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, by providing access to infrastructure, expert guidance, market linkages, and funding opportunities.

"At Samsung, we believe innovation thrives when young minds are empowered with the right platforms and support systems. Our partnership with Startup India is a significant step in that direction. By bringing together Samsung Solve for Tomorrow's vision and Startup India's expansive ecosystem and network, we aim to nurture the next generation of the change makers from the remote corners of India to become the problem solvers of tomorrow. This collaboration is aligned with Skill India and Digital India initiatives and aims to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the country,” said SP Chun, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia.

"Innovation is the key to growth, unlocking new possibilities, driving progress, and enabling solutions that shape a better future. And, empowering young innovators is central to India's growth story. Through this collaboration between Startup India and Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, we are strengthening our commitment to building an inclusive, innovation-led ecosystem. This partnership will not only encourage youth from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to ideate and innovate, but also aligns closely with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are happy to see Samsung stepping forward to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit across the country," said Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a flagship innovation and education initiative designed to foster problem-solving, creativity, and social impact among India’s youth. Through this programme, young students are encouraged to identify real-world issues in their communities and work toward building scalable solutions using design thinking, technology and entrepreneurial skills. The initiative provides mentorship, workshops, prototype development support, and opportunities to pitch ideas to experts and investors.

The new partnership will see Startup India leveraging its extensive network of incubators and accelerators, while Samsung drives on-ground engagement with students and young innovators through hands-on learning and innovation challenges. This integrated approach, designed to scale grassroots innovation, will place innovation at the core of India’s education and entrepreneurship ecosystems.

This model public-private partnership between Samsung India and Startup India reinforces the shared commitment to the Make in India, Digital India, and Skill India missions—putting young, local innovators at the centre of India’s technology and manufacturing-led future.

First launched in the US in 2010, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is currently operational in 68 countries and has seen over 3 million young people participate worldwide. The 2025 edition offers an incubation programme for the Top 4 winning teams that will receive a grant of INR 1 crore. Additionally, the Top 20 teams will be awarded INR 20 lakh, while the Top 40 teams will receive INR 8 lakh.