From South Africa to Azerbaijan, global cigarette smuggling trends a warning for India

The threat of an uncontrollable rise in illicit tobacco is real—and Indian policymakers must approach it with caution as the country prepares for a sharp increase in cigarette taxes effective February 1. Recent global developments serve as real, solid proof that when legal tobacco markets are subjected to excessive tax shocks, illicit syndicates not just expand—they overwhelm legal industry, penetrate enforcement systems, and corrupt institutions from within. Illicit networks can quickly dismantle lawful markets once price differentials become unsustainable. These international precedents are particularly relevant for India, where illegal cigarettes already account for a significant share of consumption, making the country one of the largest illicit cigarette markets globally.

In South Africa, BAT South Africa has announced the shutdown of its cigarette manufacturing plant, citing sustained pressure from illicit trade that has eroded the legal market. The company has pointed to rampant illegal cigarette sales—often untaxed, unregulated, and sold at a fraction of the legal price—as a key factor making legitimate operations increasingly unviable.

In a parallel development that highlights the depth and sophistication of such networks, Azerbaijan recently detained a former customs chief in connection with a large-scale tobacco smuggling operation. The case exposed how deeply entrenched illicit cigarette trade can become—penetrating not just markets, but enforcement agencies themselves. Once illicit syndicates are allowed to scale, they build durable supply chains, corrupt oversight mechanisms, and embed themselves into the system in ways that are extremely difficult to dismantle.

These international precedents are highly relevant for India at a time when excise duties on cigarettes are set to rise sharply. India has already experienced the consequences of widening tax arbitrage in the past. Periods of steep increases in cigarette taxation have historically resulted in sharp retail price hikes, significantly widening the gap between duty-paid legal cigarettes and untaxed illegal alternatives. This price differential provides a powerful incentive for illicit operators, who are able to undercut legal products while evading taxes, health regulations, and quality controls.

India has seen this play out before. At its peak, illicit cigarettes accounted for 26.1% of the total market, making India the fourth-largest illegal cigarette market globally. The consequences are severe—not only for legitimate manufacturers and retailers, but also for public finances. Illicit cigarette trade is estimated to cause an annual government revenue loss exceeding ₹23,000 crore, funds that could otherwise be deployed for healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare.

The South African plant closure demonstrates how unchecked illicit trade can directly impact employment, investment, and manufacturing capacity. Similarly, the Azerbaijan case highlights that enforcement alone becomes increasingly difficult once illegal networks scale up, particularly when profit incentives are amplified by high taxes.

For India, these examples serve as a cautionary signal. While public health objectives remain critical, policy approaches that result in excessive tax shocks risk shrinking the legal market and inadvertently strengthening illegal supply chains. A balanced, predictable taxation regime—combined with robust enforcement—may be more effective in safeguarding revenues, protecting livelihoods, and preventing the illicit trade from gaining further ground.

As global evidence suggests, when legal markets are squeezed too hard, it is often the illicit economy that thrives.