From Square Bottles to Nationwide Impact: The Clear Premium Water’s Success Story

In a market saturated with beverage options, Clear Premium Water has emerged as a game-changer, born from the visionary approach of Energy Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Established in 2005, Energy Beverages recognized a critical need: millions of people lacked access to safe, clean drinking water. This realization sparked the creation of Clear Premium Water, a brand that would not only quench thirst but also embody a commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship. In 2010, Clear Premium Water made its debut, redefining industry norms with its innovative design - a unique square bottle featuring vertical labelling and co-branding options, using 40 per cent less plastic than conventional alternatives. This launch marked the beginning of a journey that would transform both the company and the bottled water landscape in India.

The brand's commitment to innovation and quality has propelled its rapid growth. Today, Clear Premium Water boasts a pan-India presence with over 80,000 retail outlets, 1,000+ distributors, and partnerships with five major airlines. Its reach extends to 1,600+ HoReCa clients, solidifying its position as a trusted name in hospitality. Behind this success lies an unwavering dedication to quality. The company's rigorous 11-stage purification process, coupled with 121 quality checks, ensures each of the 50+ lakh bottles produced daily meets stringent purity standards. This commitment is backed by a robust infrastructure of two owned plants and more than 40 co-packing units strategically located across India.

Nayan Shah, CEO & Founder of Clear Premium Water, articulates the company's strategic vision: "At Clear Premium Water, we've engineered a business model that synergizes innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility into every aspect of our operations. Our focus extends beyond just producing high-quality water; we're reimagining the entire lifecycle of our product. From sourcing to distribution, we're implementing forward-thinking solutions that not only elevate our brand but also set new industry standards. By prioritizing both environmental stewardship and community development, we're demonstrating that profitability and positive impact can go hand in hand. This ethos drives our long-term strategy and positions us as a catalyst for meaningful change in the beverage sector."