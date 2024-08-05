GANSID Team's Visit to Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in Hyderabad Marks a Milestone in Global Collaboration

The Global Action Network for Sickle Cell & Other Inherited Blood Disorders (GANSID) has successfully concluded a landmark visit to the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in Hyderabad, India. This three-day event underscored GANSID's commitment to uniting global forces to improve care, treatment, and awareness for inherited blood disorders.

On August 3, 2024, the GANSID delegation, including prominent members Dr. Vinita Srivastava, Senior Expert at the National Health Authority, MoHFW, New Delhi, and Director, South East Asian Zone, GANSID, USA; Dr. J S Arora, Lead, South East Asian Region, GANSID; Mrs. Shobha Tuli, Secretary, Thalassemics India, New Delhi; and Dr. Tulika Seth, Professor of Hematology at AIIMS, New Delhi, was warmly welcomed by Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS, and board members at the Hyderabad Airport. The delegation was impressed by the comprehensive services provided by TSCS, which include a transfusion center, blood center, diagnostic lab, and research lab, all under one roof.

The GANSID team interacted with patients and staff, commending the TSCS team's commitment and selfless efforts to improve the quality of life for patients. The day also included an introduction to the GANSID team by Dr. Saroja and Dr. Padma, followed by an overview of TSCS by Dr. Suman Jain, Chief Medical Research Officer and Secretary. Interactive sessions allowed both teams to discuss collaborative strategies and share knowledge aimed at enhancing patient care.





On August 4, the GANSID team continued their engagement with local healthcare leaders and patients. Mrs. Lanre Tunji-Ajayi, Director of America’s North Region, GANSID, and President/CEO of the Sickle Cell Awareness Group of Ontario, USA, joined the team virtually. She provided insights about GANSID and expressed eagerness to collaborate with TSCS to positively impact the lives of patients affected by sickle cell anemia. Meanwhile, Mrs. Vinita Srivatsava, accompanied by Dr. Suman Jain, participated in a sightseeing tour of Hyderabad, further strengthening the bond between GANSID and the local community.



The visit wrapped up on August 5, with the GANSID team departing for their next destination. The event has inspired a renewed commitment to tackling the global challenges of inherited blood disorders through international cooperation and community engagement.





“This visit to TSCS in Hyderabad has been an enlightening and rewarding experience. The collaboration and knowledge exchange we have achieved here are crucial steps toward our mission of improving the lives of those affected by inherited blood disorders worldwide. We look forward to continuing this journey together,” said Mrs. Lanre Tunji-Ajayi, Director of GANSID.

