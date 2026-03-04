Gavaskar’s advise ahead of WC SF: ‘Use two overs of Bumrah in powerplay to break England’s back’

New Delhi: Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar has advised India to use Jasprit Bumrah for bowling two overs in the powerplay of the Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, noting that early breakthroughs from the fast-bowling spearhead could derail the opposition before finding their rhythm.

Bumrah holds the second-best economy rate (6.3) among bowlers who bowled more than seven overs in the Super Eights. He has conceded only three sixes in the entire tournament. Unlike a usual set approach, India have deployed Bumrah flexibly, using him as a trump card at decisive junctures.

Against South Africa, he bowled two overs in the powerplay and two at the back end. In the crunch five-wicket win over the West Indies in Kolkata, Bumrah bowled only one over in the powerplay and had three of his overs reserved for the second half of the West Indies innings, where he delivered his trademark yorkers and subtle variations.

The 12th over underlined his impact as he removed Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase in the space of three deliveries. With India using Bumrah in different ways, it sets the tone for a tactical clash between him and England’s batting line-up led by skipper Harry Brook.

“Yes, that is going to be something worth watching. I do believe that he should be bowling at least two overs in the power play because as a new-ball bowler with the brand-new ball, if he can get those two wickets or get Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Harry Brook, he will have pretty much broken the back of the England batting.