Gen Z Is Balling Solo, Paying via UPI & Redeeming Loyalty Coins; Cleartrip Data Reveals Gen Z’s Bold New Travel Playbook

Travel, the Gen Z Way: Solo, Digital & on their terms! Cleartrip, a Flipkart company and one of India’s fastest-growing online travel technology platforms, has released new data insights from its latest report highlighting how Gen Z travellers are reshaping the Indian travel landscape. With a strong digital and an aspirational mindset, this cohort is increasingly adopting new-age travel behaviours that reflect independence, flexibility, and a willingness to spend on comfort and personal freedom.

“Gen Z travellers are rewriting the rules of Travel. For them, travel is not just a break, but a lifestyle choice and a form of self-expression,” said a Cleartrip spokesperson. “They’re independent, digitally savvy, and far more willing to spend on personalised, comfortable experiences, often preferring solo or niche travel over traditional group itineraries.”

Key highlights from the Cleartrip Gen Z Travel Report:

Gen Z is choosing to Travel Solo

According to Cleartrip’s data, Gen Z is increasingly embracing solo travel, with a 7% higher share of solo trips compared to other age groups. This depicts a notable shift from traditional family trips, where budgets and choices were shared and often driven by older members. Today’s Gen Z traveller seeks the freedom to explore offbeat, experience-driven destinations on their terms by focusing on adventure, nature, and peace over traditional sightseeing.

Smart and Flexible Payments define Gen Z travel choices

This independent travel mindset also reflects in how they choose to pay for their trips. Gen Z is leaning into UPI and debit card usage more than credit cards, with 10% more UPI transactions than other groups. EMI-based travel payments are widely preferred, with more than 10% of Gen Z users opting for this mode. This points to Gen Z’s strong aspiration to travel luxuriously, regardless of budget constraints.

Gen Z prioritises Convenience

Another emerging trend is the rise in meal-attached bookings among Gen Z compared to the older age groups, indicating a steady catch-up in preferences for convenience and full-service experiences.

Flexibility and Value are Key Drivers

Gen Z travellers are likely to opt for flexible travel options like Cleartrip’s ClearChoice, reflecting their preference for spontaneity and travel on their terms. They're also about 1 in 10 more likely to redeem reward points such as SuperCoins and use travel coupons 1.5 times more often than other age groups, underlining their strong focus on value-driven travel.