Generali Central Life Insurance expands ‘Here Now’ to support long‑term planning across key life stages, from children’s goals to retirement with life insurance

The campaign urges customers to view life insurance as more than protection, positioning it as an enabler of real ambitions and longterm financial goals for themselves and their children. The narrative brings these themes to life by capturing relatable, aspirational moments from the campaign films — kids imagining bold futures or couples rediscovering passion and adventure in retirement. These visuals reinforce the campaign’s core belief: that thoughtful planning today enables people to dream fearlessly, think audaciously and live out “Bada Socho for your bindass dreams” across every life stage.

The campaign reframes life insurance solutions for children as a foundation for future possibilities and retirement as a phase of renewed independence and purpose. For customers looking to secure their children’s future, Generali Central Long Term Income Plan, Generali Central Money Back Super Plan and the Generali Central Assured Education Plan form some of the key solutions. To meet retirement‑related needs, options like the Generali Central Long Term Income Plan, the Generali Lifetime Partner Plan and the Generali Central Money Back Super Plan offer structured planning.

Commenting on the launch, Alok Rungta, MD & CEO, Generali Central Life Insurance, said, “JFM is one of the most important periods for financial decisionmaking in India, also especially in life insurance, when customers actively reassess their priorities for the year ahead. At this time, categories like children’s future planning and retirement security become even more critical. Through this initiative, we want people to see life insurance not just as protection, but as an enabler of the life they envision—whether securing their children’s aspirations or planning confidently for their own future. Backed by Generali’s global expertise and the Central Bank of India’s trusted legacy, we remain committed to empowering Indians to make informed, timely and confident financial choices that support their longterm ambitions.”

Built to reach and resonate across Bharat, the campaign is being amplified through a sharp, focused media presence across Out of Home, television, digital and regional touchpoints, aimed at deepening life insurance awareness and supporting customers across major life stages. A strong Out‑of‑Home presence across 50+ cities, supported by transit media and pop radio channels, expands visibility across both urban and semi‑urban markets. By balancing reach with relevance, the campaign strengthens visibility among families planning for children’s futures and retirement, reinforcing Generali Central Life Insurance’s commitment to making life insurance simpler and easier to act on for consumers.