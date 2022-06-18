GHIAL's Hyderabad Airport bags 'Best Airport Staff' accolade

Hyderabad GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), a GMR led consortium, announced that Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been adjudged as having the 'Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia' in Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022. The airport has also progressed in its overall ranking, moving from 64th position in 2021 to 63rd position in 2022 World's Top 100 Airport league.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said: "We would like to dedicate this prestigious award to all our remarkable airport staff, stakeholders and partners working at Hyderabad Airport without their support we wouldn't have been able to achieve this during a challenging phase of the pandemic. With the motto of 'Passenger is Prime', our team with unwavering dedication and commitment, have ensured that every passenger is taken care of while traveling through our airport. All stakeholders worked collaboratively towards passenger delight with a single-minded focus. With a travel rebound now happening, we are all geared up to provide our passengers a memorable transit through the Hyderabad International Airport."



Edward Plaisted, CEO- Skytrax, said: "We congratulate Hyderabad Airport for their success in winning this most important award as the Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia. The last two years has been extremely difficult for airports worldwide having to cope with the many restrictions of Covid-19 and the severe drop in travel demand. With air travel quickly returning to a more normal level, the challenge to deliver the highest standards is being well met here at Hyderabad Airport."



Additionally, Hyderabad Airport has bagged accolades in following categories: Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia 2022 ��� Ranking 2nd, Best Airport in India and South Asia 2022 �� Ranking 3rd, Cleanest Airport in India and South Asia 2022 – Ranking 4th, Best Regional Airport in Asia 2022 – Ranking 6th.



The trophy was presented to GMR Hyderabad International Airport at a glittering award ceremony held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France.



The Skytrax World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. They are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input. The Awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the 6-month survey period. The survey evaluated the customer experience of airport service and product key performance indicators - from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, and immigration through to departure at the gate.