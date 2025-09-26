  • Menu
GK Energy IPO Listing: Strong Stock Market Debut and Investor Gains Explained

GK Energy IPO Listing: Strong Stock Market Debut and Investor Gains Explained
GK Energy IPO Listing: Strong Stock Market Debut and Investor Gains Explained

Highlights

GK Energy shares listed at a premium on NSE and BSE, rewarding IPO investors with solid returns. Learn about the listing price, IPO subscription, company profile, and investor gains.

GK Energy, a company that makes solar-powered water pump systems for farmers, made a strong debut on the stock market today, September 26.

Stock Market Debut

GK Energy shares listed at 171 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, which is 11.76 percent higher than the IPO price of 153 rupees.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, it opened at 165.20 rupees, showing a 7.97 percent gain.

Later in the day, the price dropped slightly to 169.70 rupees.

The company’s total market value is now 3442.62 crore rupees.

Investor Returns

  • Retail investors who got IPO shares made a profit of 16758 rupees per lot. Each lot had 98 shares.

IPO Subscription

  • The IPO received a very high response from investors.
  • The total subscription was 89.62 times.
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 186.29 times.
  • High net-worth individuals subscribed 122.73 times.
  • Retail investors subscribed 20.79 times.

IPO Details

  • The company raised a total of 464.26 crore rupees through the IPO.
  • Out of this, 400 crore rupees came from new shares, and 64.26 crore rupees came from promoters selling their shares.
  • The money will be used for working capital and other business needs.
