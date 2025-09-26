GK Energy IPO Listing: Strong Stock Market Debut and Investor Gains Explained

GK Energy, a company that makes solar-powered water pump systems for farmers, made a strong debut on the stock market today, September 26.

Stock Market Debut

GK Energy shares listed at 171 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, which is 11.76 percent higher than the IPO price of 153 rupees.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, it opened at 165.20 rupees, showing a 7.97 percent gain.

Later in the day, the price dropped slightly to 169.70 rupees.

The company’s total market value is now 3442.62 crore rupees.

Investor Returns

Retail investors who got IPO shares made a profit of 16758 rupees per lot. Each lot had 98 shares.

IPO Subscription

The IPO received a very high response from investors.

The total subscription was 89.62 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 186.29 times.

High net-worth individuals subscribed 122.73 times.

Retail investors subscribed 20.79 times.

IPO Details