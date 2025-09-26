Live
- GIFT City targets $500 billion financial hub status
- Omar Abdullah calls Sonam Wangchuk's arrest 'unfortunate', blames Centre for breaking promises
- After JeM and Hizbul, now LeT moving to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, building 'Markaz Jihad-e-Aqsa' near Afghan border
- Pakistan: Court refuses to extend Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch's physical remand
- Israel highlights Hamas' atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address
- Google DeepMind Empowers Robots with Smarter AI and Web Access for Real-World Problem-Solving
- Weather Alert: Heavy rains forecasted for coastal Andhra Pradesh
- 20.36 lakh new employees enrolled under ESI scheme in July, 48 pc under age 25
- IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Today | Check Scorecard at IBPS.in
- Jain Resource Recycling IPO Surges 1.3X on Final Day — Listing Set for October 1 with 7% Gains
GK Energy IPO Listing: Strong Stock Market Debut and Investor Gains Explained
Highlights
GK Energy shares listed at a premium on NSE and BSE, rewarding IPO investors with solid returns. Learn about the listing price, IPO subscription, company profile, and investor gains.
GK Energy, a company that makes solar-powered water pump systems for farmers, made a strong debut on the stock market today, September 26.
Stock Market Debut
GK Energy shares listed at 171 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, which is 11.76 percent higher than the IPO price of 153 rupees.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange, it opened at 165.20 rupees, showing a 7.97 percent gain.
Later in the day, the price dropped slightly to 169.70 rupees.
The company’s total market value is now 3442.62 crore rupees.
Investor Returns
- Retail investors who got IPO shares made a profit of 16758 rupees per lot. Each lot had 98 shares.
IPO Subscription
- The IPO received a very high response from investors.
- The total subscription was 89.62 times.
- Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 186.29 times.
- High net-worth individuals subscribed 122.73 times.
- Retail investors subscribed 20.79 times.
IPO Details
- The company raised a total of 464.26 crore rupees through the IPO.
- Out of this, 400 crore rupees came from new shares, and 64.26 crore rupees came from promoters selling their shares.
- The money will be used for working capital and other business needs.
Next Story