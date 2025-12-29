Gleneagles Hospital Chennai Sets New Benchmark in Gynaecology; Showcases Potential World Record 5 kg Fibroid Removal at Tirupati CME

Gleneagles Hospital Chennai, a premier facility under the Fortis Network, successfully hosted a high-level Continuing Medical Education (CME) program titled "Robotics in Gynaecology: The New Standard" in Tirupati. The event, held on Sunday, at Hotel Renest, Tirupathi brought together over 40 leading gynaecologists to discuss the future of minimally invasive surgery.

The program was organized in prestigious association with the Tirupati Obstetric and Gynaecological Society (TOGS) and the Department of OBG - SVMC, Tirupati.

Breaking Records with Robotic Precision

The scientific session was headlined by Dr. Padmapriya Vivek, Director of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Fertility Medicine, Robotic Surgery, and Uterine Transplant at Gleneagles Hospital Chennai. During her two-hour keynote, Dr. Padmapriya demonstrated how robotic assistance is revolutionizing complex surgeries that were previously considered high-risk for laparoscopic approaches.

The highlight of the session was the presentation of a landmark case: the robotic removal of a 4.95 kg (approx. 5 kg) fibroid for a patient in Chennai. This medical feat, which is currently being recommended for the Guinness World Records, showcases the ability of robotic technology to handle massive specimens through tiny incisions, ensuring:

* Minimal blood loss despite the high vascularity of large fibroids.

* Faster recovery, with patients often mobile within 24 hours.

* Enhanced precision near critical pelvic structures.

A Collaborative Milestone for the Region

The event opened with a warm welcome note by Dr. Umadevi, Secretary of TOGS, who highlighted the importance of bringing global surgical standards to the local medical community. The program concluded with a formal honor for the speakers, led by Dr. G. Parthasarathi Reddy, President of TOGS and HOD of OBG at SVMC.

"Robotic surgery is no longer the future; it is the current 'New Standard' for women's healthcare," said Dr. Padmapriya Vivek during the event. "By sharing these complex cases and techniques with our colleagues in Tirupati, we aim to ensure that every patient in the region has access to the safest and most advanced surgical outcomes available globally."

The success of the CME underscores the commitment of Gleneagles Hospital Chennai and TOGS to continuous medical excellence and the adoption of cutting-edge technology for patient care.