Global investors chary of rate hikes, energy costs

Tokyo: Markets in Asia ended on a mixed note, with Tokyo settling in the green, while Honk Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were marginally lower. Equity exchanges in Europe were also quoting on a mixed note in the afternoon session.

Stock exchanges in the US had ended with smart gains on Friday. Investors eyed surging energy costs and prospects for interest rate hikes in the US. Benchmarks edged up in Japan and Australia, while falling in South Korea and China. Some analysts worry that if the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates too quickly, or by too much, that could set of a recession.

Wall Street pointed toward modest declines when markets open Monday as investors continue to weigh surging energy costs and prospects for interest rate hikes in the U.S. Dow futures fell 0.1% and the same for the S&P 500 lost 0.3%.

Global shares were mixed and oil prices fell. Last week, U.S. benchmarks logged their sixth straight weekly drop, the longest such streak since 2011. Some analysts worry that if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates too quickly, or by too much, that could set of a recessio

A slowdown in the US would almost certainly hurt the Asian region, which exports and manufacturers for the US economy. The Fed has said it will continue to raise interest rates to temper rising inflation.