Go Colors solidifies its southern India presence with a new flagship store in Hyderabad’s A.S. Rao Nagar, inaugurated by actress Niharika Konidela

Go Colors, India’s leading women’s bottom wear brand is strengthening its foothold in Southern India by launching its newest flagship store, spreading across a massive area of 4,430 sq.ft. in Hyderabad’s A.S. Rao Nagar - a popular retail destination in the city. Another significant leap forward in Go Colors’ retail scaling trajectory, the store was inaugurated by popular actress Niharika Konidela.

Located in Dr. A.S. Rao Nagar, one of Hyderabad’s well-developed residential and commercial hubs, the store enjoys excellent connectivity, strong street visibility, and a thriving neighbourhood ecosystem. The location also serves as a strategic testing ground for Go Colors’ expansion across similar residential-led markets in the city, and the launch aligns with Go Colors’ mission to offer fashion that is comfortable, versatile, expressive, and inclusive. Designed as a one-stop destination, the Dr. A.S. Rao Nagar outlet showcases the brand’s complete portfolio across women’s Indian and western wear, men’s wear and its signature bottomwear range.

Customer insights played a key role in selecting this location. The area attracts a diverse mix of consumers with a strong preference for everyday ethnic and western wear, making it ideal for highlighting Go Colors’ wide assortment of colours, fits and fabrics. The store caters to men and women across age groups, sizes and body types, with silhouettes crafted for daily wear, work, leisure and special occasions.

Thoughtfully designed to offer a great shopping experience, the store blends modern aesthetics with functional planning. Its spacious, airy layout allows for easy navigation and comfortable browsing, while clearly defined category zones make product discovery intuitive. Enhanced mannequin styling, well-planned planograms and intuitive displays elevate visual appeal, complemented by comfortable trial rooms and seating areas that create a relaxed, immersive, and seamless shopping experience.

“We are delighted to unveil our Hyderabad flagship store in A.S. Rao Nagar,” said Gautam Saraogi, Founder & CEO, Go Colors. “We consider Hyderabad to be one of our key markets for expansion, and this store allows us to display our entire portfolio while enabling shopping that is customer-centric and engaging. Our only intent is to make every visit to Go Colors not just convenient but a memorable one.”

Go Colors has always endeavoured to go beyond fleeting trends with fit, fabric and functionality that today’s modern women seek. Actress Niharika Konidela’s presence at the store launch served to reinforce the brand’s relevance amongst consumers who value style as well as comfort and self-expression.

As Go Colors remains effectively committed to its daily wear segment, it keeps amplifying its presence in relevant markets. Currently, the brand runs over 825 stores across the country, with 65+ stores in Hyderabad itself. It has also recently launched three flagship stores in Chennai, where 60+ stores operate. Go Colors aims to continue investing in the development of large-format experiences for improved and long-term brand engagement that reflect its bold and future-ready vision.