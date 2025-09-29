Godrej Agrovet’s ‘My Gracia, My Pride’ strikes the chord with farmers

Godrej Agrovet Limited (Godrej Agrovet), one of India’s leading diversified agri-businesses conglomerate, recently launched a nationwide campaign titled ‘My Gracia, My Pride’, highlighting the importance of healthier seedlings to enhance farming prosperity. A proactive application of the insecticide Gracia at the right time offers extended duration and effectiveness in controlling pests and has excellent rainfastness in chili, cabbage, tomato, brinjal, and other crops.

As a part of the campaign, the company has also introduced a ‘Spin & Win’ contest to incentivize farmers and educate them on the authenticity of the product. Running until March 2026, the contest is available in 10 languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali and Tamil.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajavelu N.K, CEO – Crop Protection Business, Godrej Agrovet said, “Gracia is an economical and effective solution available in the market including the conventional ones. Its quicker control against chewing pests and thrips, compared to peers, provides farmers with one of the lowest costs per day treatment. We encourage farmers to scan the QR code on the Gracia pack to verify the product authenticity and also stand a chance to win a cashback.”

Farmers across the country who purchase Gracia can participate by scanning the QR code on the bottle and verifying their mobile number via OTP. After selecting their state, district and crop, they need to spin a virtual bottle to win a cashback of up to INR 200. In order to avail their cashback, they need enter their mobile number linked to their bank account for instant transfer.

Hanuman Chaudhary, a farmer from Sayla tehsil, Jalor District of Rajasthan, showcased his excitement saying, “I used 160 ml of Gracia in 200 Liters of water to protect my crop. I am happy to share that it not only protected my crops from thrips, but I also won cashback.”

Godrej Agrovet remains committed to creating awareness among the farmers by educating them on the benefits of using authentic products in appropriate and recommended quantities. In its endeavour to uplift the farming families, the company will continue to introduce crop protection solutions that are tailored for the Indian market.









