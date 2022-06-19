Godrej partners Tvasta for 3D construction printing tech

Chennai: Godrej Group's flagship firm Godrej and Boyce on Friday said its arm Godrej Construction has partnered with startup Tvasta, promoted by the alumni of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, to offer indigenous 3D construction printing technology in the construction and real estate sector.

Through this partnership, the companies have jointly developed a concrete mix comprising approximately 30 per cent of recycled concrete aggregates. Through the '3D Construction Printing (3DCP) Technology' under the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Godrej Construction and Tvasta aim to pioneer this technology for the development of various sustainable infrastructure projects, housing solutions, among many others, a company statement said here. "We are glad to collaborate with Tvasta, an indigenously developed 3D construction printing technology startup in India.

Godrej Construction is committed towards providing innovative and sustainably designed customer centric solutions." the company's senior vice president and business head Anup Mathew said. "Having jointly developed this pilot project, we believe that there is a great opportunity for us to leverage and scale-up the use of this new technology for the benefit of our stakeholders," he said. Tvasta co-founder and chief operating officer Vidyashankar C said, "We are happy to partner with a pioneer and thought leader in the building material sector such as Godrej Construction. We are optimistic that this synergy will aid in the rapid scale up of our technology platform."