Gokulam Signature Jewels Shines in Hyderabad – Grand Opening Inaugurated by Actress Kajal Aggarwal at KPHB (opposite Forum Mall) on May 4th

Silver sparkled and smiles shone as Gokulam Signature Jewels, the pride of Tenali, marked its grand entry into Hyderabad with the inauguration of its newest outlet at KPHB, Kukatpally on May 4th, 2025. The event was graced by the ever-elegant Kajal Aggarwal, who officially unveiled the store, ushering in a fresh chapter of silver luxury for the city.

Promoters Behind Gokulam Signature Jewels

The newly launched Gokulam Signature Jewels outlet is promoted by Mr. Pothuri Subba Rao garu, Ms. Pothuri Lalitha Kumari, and Mr. Babu Rao garu.Ms. Lalitha Kumari also serves as the Group Director of the Tenali Double Horse Group, bringing her strategic leadership and brand-building expertise into this new venture.

Building on the legacy of craftsmanship and elegance, the brand now sets its sights on Hyderabad—redefining affordable luxury and timeless tradition for a new generation of discerning customers.

The name “Gokulam” draws inspiration from the joyful essence of Lord Krishna’s abode—symbolizing happiness, charm, and divine celebration. Each piece is designed with this spirit in mind, bringing grace, beauty, and festivity into the jewellery we create.

As silver continues to shine in the evolving jewellery market, Gokulam’s Hyderabad debut marks a major step in making designer silver jewellery more accessible, aspirational, and desirable. With decades of expertise, the brand is known for enhancing the perceived value of silver through exquisite design, intricate workmanship, and contemporary appeal.

A major highlight of the new outlet is NEELA—an exclusive line of lab-grown diamond jewellery. These stunning pieces combine ethical sourcing, environmental consciousness, and affordability, ensuring that every woman can own her dream diamond.

The event also acknowledged the recent brand collaboration with international cricket star David Warner, who added his vibrant energy to the Gokulam family through a promotional campaign.

With the successful launch in Hyderabad, Gokulam Signature Jewels is ready to shine brighter across new markets, bringing joy, confidence, and elegance to every customer.