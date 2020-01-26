Gold and silver price surges in Hyderabad and other cities on Sunday, January 26

Gold and silver prices surge continuously for the third consecutive day on Sunday, January 26. In Hyderabad, the prices on Sunday rose by Rs 430 per ten gm of 24 carat gold with this the price is tagged at Rs 42,090. Similarly, gold price of 10 grams of 22 carat also registered a similar increase, which rose by Rs 430 to Rs 38,620.

On the one hand, silver prices also rose by Rs 140 per kg making it to Rs 49,200 from Rs 49,060. In Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam gold and silver prices followed the same trend as in Hyderabad.

Gold prices also rose in the National capital Delhi, ten grams and 24 carats of gold rose by Rs 450 here making it to Rs 40,650. Similarly, gold price of 10 grams and 22 carat rose by Rs 450 to Rs 39,450. The price of silver stood at Rs 49,200 per kg.

The prices of gold mentioned herein are due at 7 am in the morning. Gold and silver prices are subjected to change from time to time based on international market.